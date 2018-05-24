Critérium du Dauphiné 2018 start list

Confirmed names for the pre-Tour form marker
The eight day Critérium du Dauphiné (June 3-10) represents an important marker in the run-up to the Tour de France, and many of its General Classification winners have gone on to wear yellow in Paris.
It’s been won by Team Sky five times in the last seven years – via Bradley Wiggins in 2011 and 2012 and Chris Froome in 2013, 2015 and 2016 – though 2017 represented a break from tradition with the win going to Jakob Fuglsang (Astana); Froome missed out on a podium spot, finishing in fourth.
>>> Critérium du Dauphiné 2018 route
This year’s edition is the French race’s 70th performance – and it begins with a 6.6km prologue in Valence, before moving into the Alps where the climbs should create splits in the GC and show off who is in the best Tour form and who still needs some finessing.
Team Sky’s confirmed list of rider’s so far includes Geraint Thomas, the British team’s dual leader at the 2017 Giro d’Italia before injuries forced him to abandon, plus Tirreno–Adriatico winner Michał Kwiatkowski and 21-year old Egan Bernal fresh from his win at the Tour of California.
The early start list also features strong GC contenders like Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) – who so far is the only rider on the list over 30 – plus climbers such as Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Bob Jungles (Quick Step Floors).
Whilst twin brother Simon currently shines resplendent in pink at the 2018 Giro d’Italia, Mitchelton–Scott is placing is Tour de France homes on Adam Yates – who is so far the only confirmed rider from the Australian outfit at the Dauphiné.
Confirmed names, as of May 24:
Team Dimension Data
BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
CUMMINGS Stephen
Team Sunweb
BAUHAUS Phil
TEUNISSEN Mike
Bora-Hansgrohe
BUCHMANN Emanuel
KENNAUGH Peter
Mitchelton–Scott
YATES Adam
Bahrain-Merida
NIBALI Vincenzo
GASPAROTTO Enrico
Quick–Step Floors
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
JUNGELS Bob
Lotto–Soudal
BENOOT Tiesj
DE GENDT Thomas
VANENDERT Jelle
Wanty-Groupe Gobert
MARTIN Guillaume
BACKAERT Frederik
EIKING Odd Christian
Movistar Team
SOLER Marc
ERVITI Imanol
BMC Racing Team
CARUSO Damiano
TEUNS Dylan
EF Education First Drapac Cannondale
ROLLAND Pierre
MORENO Daniel
Trek–Segafredo
SKUJIņŠ Toms
FELLINE Fabio
Ag2r La Mondiale
BARDET Romain
LATOUR Pierre
GALLOPIN Tony
NAESEN Oliver
Groupama-FDJ
GAUDU David
MOLARD Rudy
VICHOT Arthur
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
NAVARRO Daniel
SIMON Julien
TEKLEHAIMANOT Daniel
Team Fortuneo-Samsic
BARGUIL Warren
FEILLU Brice
Vital Concept Cycling Club
COQUARD Bryan
RÉZA Kévin
Team Sky
THOMAS Geraint
BERNAL Egan Arley
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
UAE Team Emirates
MARTIN Daniel
BYSTRØM Sven Erik
ULISSI Diego
Astana Pro Team
BILBAO Pello
VALGREN Michael
Team LottoNL–Jumbo
BOOM Lars
LEEZER Tom
Leezer
VAN EMDEN Jos
Team Katusha-Alpecin
ZAKARIN Ilnur
KIŠERLOVSKI Robert