Critérium du Dauphiné 2018 start list

Confirmed names for the pre-Tour form marker

The eight day Critérium du Dauphiné (June 3-10) represents an important marker in the run-up to the Tour de France, and many of its General Classification winners have gone on to wear yellow in Paris.

It’s been won by Team Sky five times in the last seven years – via Bradley Wiggins in 2011 and 2012 and Chris Froome in 2013, 2015 and 2016 – though 2017 represented a break from tradition with the win going to Jakob Fuglsang (Astana); Froome missed out on a podium spot, finishing in fourth.

>>> Critérium du Dauphiné 2018 route

This year’s edition is the French race’s 70th performance – and it begins with a 6.6km prologue in Valence, before moving into the Alps where the climbs should create splits in the GC and show off who is in the best Tour form and who still needs some finessing.

Team Sky’s confirmed list of rider’s so far includes Geraint Thomas, the British team’s dual leader at the 2017 Giro d’Italia before injuries forced him to abandon, plus Tirreno–Adriatico winner Michał Kwiatkowski and 21-year old Egan Bernal fresh from his win at the Tour of California.

The early start list also features strong GC contenders like Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) – who so far is the only rider on the list over 30 – plus climbers such as Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Bob Jungles (Quick Step Floors).

Whilst twin brother Simon currently shines resplendent in pink at the 2018 Giro d’Italia, Mitchelton–Scott is placing is Tour de France homes on Adam Yates – who is so far the only confirmed rider from the Australian outfit at the Dauphiné.

Confirmed names, as of May 24:

Team Dimension Data

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

CUMMINGS Stephen

Team Sunweb

BAUHAUS Phil

TEUNISSEN Mike

Bora-Hansgrohe

BUCHMANN Emanuel

KENNAUGH Peter

Mitchelton–Scott

YATES Adam

Bahrain-Merida

NIBALI Vincenzo

GASPAROTTO Enrico

Quick–Step Floors

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

JUNGELS Bob

Lotto–Soudal

BENOOT Tiesj

DE GENDT Thomas

VANENDERT Jelle

Wanty-Groupe Gobert

MARTIN Guillaume

BACKAERT Frederik

EIKING Odd Christian

Movistar Team

SOLER Marc

ERVITI Imanol

BMC Racing Team

CARUSO Damiano

TEUNS Dylan

EF Education First Drapac Cannondale

ROLLAND Pierre

MORENO Daniel

Trek–Segafredo

SKUJIņŠ Toms

FELLINE Fabio

Ag2r La Mondiale

BARDET Romain

LATOUR Pierre

GALLOPIN Tony

NAESEN Oliver

Groupama-FDJ

GAUDU David

MOLARD Rudy

VICHOT Arthur

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

NAVARRO Daniel

SIMON Julien

TEKLEHAIMANOT Daniel

Team Fortuneo-Samsic

BARGUIL Warren

FEILLU Brice

Vital Concept Cycling Club

COQUARD Bryan

RÉZA Kévin

Team Sky

THOMAS Geraint

BERNAL Egan Arley

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

UAE Team Emirates

MARTIN Daniel

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

ULISSI Diego

Astana Pro Team

BILBAO Pello

VALGREN Michael

Team LottoNL–Jumbo

BOOM Lars

LEEZER Tom

VAN EMDEN Jos

Team Katusha-Alpecin

ZAKARIN Ilnur

KIŠERLOVSKI Robert