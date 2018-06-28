Movistar’s Jaime Rosón suspended after returning biological passport anomaly

The Spanish team were informed of the AAF by the UCI on Wednesday night

Movistar have confirmed that they have provisionally suspended Spanish rider Jaime Rosón after being notified by the UCI of an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) in his biological passport.

The team’s holding group, Abarca Sports, said it received an official communication from the UCI on Wednesday evening about the AAF, which occurred in January 2017 when Rosón rode for Spanish Pro Continental team Caja-Rural.

“The Abarca Sports organisation received yesterday evening, Wednesday 27th June 2018, an official communication from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) where it was notified of the provisional suspension of its rider Jaime Rosón García, due to an adverse analytical finding in his biological passport, dated January 2017, nearly one year before joining the team,” a team press release said.

The 25-year-old, from Zamora, joined Movistar in 2018 after impressing at Pro Continental level. He took his first victory for the team after clinching the overall at the Vuelta Aragon, and has ridden WorldTour races Tirreno-Adriatico – where he finished eighth overall – the Tour de Romandie and the Critérium du Dauphiné this year.

Movistar said the rider’s behaviour and biological passport values had been “irreproachable” since he joined the team at the start of the year.

Rosón will now serve a provisional suspension in accordance with UCI anti-doping rules while the anomaly is investigated.

“Since he joined the team during the current 2018 season, the rider’s behaviour, health analytics and biological passport values have been irreproachable,” the statement continued.

“Because of that, our team will cooperate with the rider to try and find an explanation to this case, whose resolution we abide by and understand, by virtue of the UCI’s rules and regulations.

“As an advocate of cycling’s credibility and fair play, and following the UCI’s Anti-Doping Rules, our team provisionally suspends its working relationship with the rider.”