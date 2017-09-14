Team Sky reportedly close to signing promising Cannondale-Drapac rider

Dylan Van Baarle is a former winner of the Tour of Britain

Team Sky are reportedly close to signing Cannondale-Drapac rider Dylan van Baarle, despite the American team having previously announced that that the Dutchman would stay until 2019.

As reported by De Telegraaf, Van Baarle’s extension with Cannondale had been an oral agreement rather than a written contract, and the 25-year-old had decided to look for other options when it was announced that the future of Cannondale-Drapac was in doubt for 2018 with the withdrawal of a major sponsor.

The team’s future is now secured thanks to sponsorship from EF Education First, but Van Baarle is still set to leave the team as Dave Brailsford reportedly expressed his admiration for the rider who finished a surprise fourth in the 2017 Tour of Flanders.

Van Baarle’s name might be more familiar to British fans from his victory in the 2014 Tour of Britain, where he topped the podium ahead of Michal Kwiatkowski and Bradley Wiggins.

If the 25-year-old were to join Team Sky, he would be the British team’s seventh signing of the transfer window which has generally seen them turn their attention turn to neo-pros, with Kristoffer Halvorsen, Chris Lawless, Pavel Sivakov, and Tour de l’Avenir winner Egan Bernal all turning pro with the team.