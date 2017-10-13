Team Sky reveal line-up for final WorldTour race of season: the Tour of Guangxi

Mikel Landa to lead Team Sky in six-day stage race in China, his last race for the British team before he joins Movistar for 2018

British outfit Team Sky have announced their line-up for the final WorldTour event of the 2017 season, the Tour of Guangxi in China, taking place over October 19-24.

Spaniard Mikel Landa will make his final appearance in Team Sky colours, as he heads up a strong team. Landa has signed for Spanish team Movistar for 2018.

Also making a last appearance in Sky kit is Dutch sprinter Danny van Poppel, who will ride for LottoNL-Jumbo next season.

Making a rare racing appearance is Spaniard Beñat Intxausti, who has struggled all year with a viral illness. His last ride for Sky was in the Clasica San Sebastian in September, where he abandoned the race.

>>> Alejandro Valverde hopes to skip 2018 Tour de France as Movistar focus on Quintana and Landa

The seven-man team is completed with British riders Owain Doull and Jon Dibben, Dutchman Wout Poels and Polish rider Lucasz Wisniowski.

This is the inaugural edition of the Tour of Guangxi, which makes its debut in the UCI’s top-flight WorldTour calendar. It takes place over six days and features a mixture of flat stages and climbing stages, and no time trial – terrain that should suit Landa and Poels.

Other riders taking part include Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Alex Dowsett (Movistar), Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott), Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors), Lars Boom (LottoNL-Jumbo), Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

Being the final WorldTour race of the season, the event has significance as the last chance for riders and teams to accrue valuable WorldTour points. Of the 18 teams taking part, 16 are from the WorldTour.