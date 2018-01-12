Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 route pays tribute to Michele Scarponi

Bookended by time trials with a tough summit finish on stage four

The Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 route will feature a finish in the home town of Michele Scarponi as the 53rd edition of the race pays tribute to the Italian rider who died last year.

The race, which covers 982km in total with 11,000 metres of elevation, will be bookended with time trials.

The ‘Race of the Two seas’ will open with a team time trial on Wednesday, March 7 in Lido di Camaiore and reach its finale with an individual race against the clock on Tuesday, March 13.

Stage four will feature a summit finish on the 1,345m Sassotetto, whilst the fifth stage will finish in Filottrano, in tribute to Scarponi.

The Italian rider stood upon the final podium three times over the course of his career, winning the race in 2009, then coming second in 2010 and third in 2011. His sister and brother, Silvia and Marco, attended the route announcement.

The 2017 race was won by Nairo Quintana, who also claimed a stage win along the way – he also won in 2015, matching Vincenzo Nibali’s success rate of two in 2012 and 2013.

Stefano Allocchio, RCS Sport race director, said: “The route follows the one proposed in recent years with the initial and final time trials, two sprint stages, two stages for finisseurs and an uphill finish, this year on the Sassotetto.

“The formula we have proposed has been successful and gives the opportunity to all riders to better express their characteristics and, at the end of the seven stages, to crown a complete athlete at the highest level.”

Tirreno-Adriatico 2018 stages

Stage one, Wednesday March 7 Lido Di Camaiore TTT 21.5km Stage two, Thursday March 8 Camaiore – Follonica 167km Stage three, Friday March 9 Follonica – Trevi 234km Stage four, Saturday March 10 Foligno – Sarnano -Sassotetto 219km Stage five, Sunday March 11 Castelraimondo-Filottrano 178km Stage six, Monday March 12 Numana – Fano 153km Stage seven, Tuesday March 13 San Benedetto Del Tronto (ITT) 10km

Stage one, Wednesday March 7 – Lido Di Camaiore TTT – 21.5km

A flat team time trial within Lido Di Camaiore opens the race, in an out-and-back route with a series of tight turns before the return from Forte dei Marmi at the half way point.

Stage two, Thursday March 8 – Camaiore – Follonica – 167km

A second flat stage, finishing in Follonica and likely to result in a bunch sprint with few changes to the GC.

Stage three, Friday March 9 – Follonica-Trevi – 234km

Stage three is the longest race route of the tour, featuring a number of climbs likely to split the peloton ahead of the summit finish on stage four.

Stage four, Saturday March 10 – Foligno-Sarnano-Sassotetto – 219km

The stage of the summit finish, day four sees the route reach its conclusion atop of the 1,345m Sassotetto.

Stage five, Sunday March 11 – Castelraimondo-Filottrano – 178km

Like stage three, a day for the finisseurs, with a brief uphill blip at the end in Filottrano, the town chosen in tribute to Scarponi.

Stage six, Monday March 12 – Numana – Fano – 153km

A flat run in to the finish on this 153km day, the rider’s looping around the town when they reach Fano.

Stage seven, Tuesday March 13 – San Benedetto Del Tronto (ITT) – 10km

A flat time trial of only 10km will finish the race, giving room for changes on GC if the standings are close.