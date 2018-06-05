Tour de Suisse 2018 TV guide

Eurosport will be showing highlights of all stages of the 2018 Tour de Suisse over June 9-17

The 2018 Tour de Suisse commences on Saturday, June 9, for nine days of WorldTour racing.

Road race world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), Richie Porte (BMC), Sergio Henao (Team Sky), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and defending champion Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) head up the start list for the Swiss race.

An 18-kilometre team time trial kicks things off, followed by a mix of flat, hilly and mountain stages, plus a further 34km individual time trial on the final day.

Digital channel Eurosport will be showing delayed television coverage with highlights being shown in the evening of the day’s stage on Eurosport 1 and/or Eurosport 2.

Tour de Suisse 2018: Eurosport schedule

Saturday June 9

17.15-18.30 Stage one highlights on Eurosport 2

20.30-21.00 Stage one highlights on Eurosport 2

Sunday June 10

20.15-21.25 Stage two highlights on Eurosport 2

Monday June 11

16.30-18.00 Stage three highlights on Eurosport 2

21.00-22.00 Stage three highlights on Eurosport 2

Tuesday June 12

16.30-18.00 Stage four highlights on Eurosport 2

22.00-23.00 Stage four highlights on Eurosport 2

Wednesday June 13

16.30-18.00 Stage five highlights on Eurosport 2

23.10-00.10 Stage five highlights on Eurosport 1

Thursday June 14

19.00-20.00 Stage six highlights on Eurosport 2

23.10-00.10 Stage six highlights on Eurosport 1

Friday June 15

16.30-18.00 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 1

19.00-20.00 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 2

23.00-00.00 Stage seven highlights on Eurosport 1

Saturday June 16

19.00-20.00 Stage eight highlights on Eurosport 2

Sunday June 17

17.00-18.00 Stage nine highlights on Eurosport 1

20.00-21.00 Stage nine highlights on Eurosport 1