Track World Championships 2018 live TV guide

Schedule of live TV coverage, highlights and internet broadcasts for the 2018 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, over February 28 to March 4

The BBC and Eurosport will both be covering the 2018 UCI Track Cycling World Championships, held in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands, from February 28 to March 4.

The 2018 Worlds marks the return to top-level competition of multiple Olympic champions Laura and Jason Kenny. Both have been selected by the Great Britain team as competition starts to wind up again prior to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

British cycling fans will also be watching out for the presence of Team KGF riders Charlie Tanfield and Dan Bigham, who have been selected to ride in GB colours after positing very impressive results in the pursuit disciplines.

Olympic champions Kate Archibald, Elinor Barker, Callum Skinner, Philip Hindes and Ed Clancy will also be in action – with Archibald and Barker seeking to defend their respective omnium and points race world titles won in Hong Kong last year.

Both the BBC website and Eurosport will be airing the evening session live with selected sessions being shown on BBC Two and BBC Red Button services.

UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2018 TV schedule

NB: Schedule may be subject to change. Times given are UK broadcast times.



Day one, Wednesday, February 28

Including finals for: Women’s scratch 10km, men’s and women’s team sprint

17.30-20.00 LIVE, Eurosport 2

17.30-20.00 LIVE, BBC Red Button and online

11.30-01.00 Day one highlights, Eurosport 1

Day two, Thursday, March 1

Including finals for: Men’s team pursuit, men’s scratch 15km, men’s keirin, women’s team pursuit

16.00-17.30 Day one highlights, Eurosport 2

17.30-20.15 LIVE, Eurosport 2

17.30-20.20 LIVE, BBC Red Button and online

11.30-01.00 Day two highlights, Eurosport 1

Day three, Friday, March 2

Including finals for: Men’s points race 40km, men’s individual pursuit, women’s sprint, women’s omnium

16.30-18.00 Day two highlights, Eurosport 2

18.00-20.45 LIVE, Eurosport 2

17.30-20.35 LIVE, BBC Red Button and online

11.30-01.00 Day three highlights, Eurosport 1

Day four, Saturday, March 3

Including finals for: Women’s 500m TT, women’s Madison 30 km, women’s individual pursuit, men’s sprint, men’s omnium

19.00-20.45 LIVE, Eurosport 2

14.45-16.30 LIVE, BBC One

17.30-21.00 LIVE, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

11.30-01.00 Day four highlights, Eurosport 1

Day five, Sunday, March 4

Including finals for: Women’s points race 25 km, men’s kilometre TT, women’s keirin, men’s Madison 50km

12.30-15.20 LIVE, BBC Connected TV and online

13.00-14.45 LIVE, BBC Two

20.00-21.45 Day five highlights, Eurosport 2