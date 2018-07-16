Special offer: Lakeland Monster Miles Adventure Cross

Lakeland Monster Miles is a picturesque and challenging route showcasing the full range of what the Lakes has to offer with a complete circumnavigation of the Skiddaw Massif.

Date: Sunday 14th October 2018

Where: Fitz Park, Keswick, Brundholme Rd, Cumbria, CA12 4HS

Why ride it? The original and the best. Lakeland Monster Miles is the toughest both physically and technically of all the events, offering a full take of the best of Lakeland riding, and is a great way to end the year of Adventure Cross.

Lakeland riding throws some unique challenges at riders and it’s not just the rocks and mud that make it interesting. Steep gradients and relentless climbing with a bit of typical Lakeland weather thrown in makes the Monster Miles a tough but satisfying day out.

The route starts from Fitz Park in Keswick – allegedly the wettest town in England – on a tree covered disused railway line, the first off-road ‘sector’ is a great warm up with a rock filled river below and occasional glimpses of distant hills- a taste of the spectacular views to come. If you are lucky with the weather, bursts of golden light will be filtering through the trees as the valley starts to take on the colours of Autumn. Once off the old railway you are onto quiet lanes with barely any traffic as you climb up into the hills.

Both the Massif and Mini-Massif follow the same route until the cut off shortly after Cockermouth, with the Mini Massif missing out a section around Loweswater, and the final and highest climb of the day in Whinlatter Forest. The climb through Whinlatter is a long slog up the forest roads, and though your lungs will be burning, it is soon forgotten once you start dropping away down the trails, losing all the hard won height on a glorious descent.

Both routes suitable for a cross or mountain bike

