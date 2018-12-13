The best pictures from the 2018 Cycling Weekly Awards (gallery)

Here are some of the best bits from the inaugural event in Central London

The 2018 Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin marked a celebration of the people that make cycling so great.

Held on Wednesday night, the inaugural event saw stars from pro riders, clubs, volunteers, and charity fundraisers honoured for their amazing contributions.

Cycling Weekly is proud to have recognised cycling heroes, including male and female rider of the year, Geraint Thomas and Katie Archibald.

We have put together a collection of the best pictures from the night below.

>>> Pioneer Brian Robinson honoured for lifetime achievement at Cycling Weekly Awards

Local hero Peter Harrison was greeted on stage by Britain’s first Tour de France winner, Sir Bradley Wiggins, who handed over Peter’s award.

Iconic British rider Brian Robinson was given the lifetime achievement award, as the first rider from these isle to win a stage of the Tour.

The rider categories were the Rising Star Award in association with 100%, International rider of the Year in association with Sigma Sports, Domestic rider of the Year in association with PedalSure, Female Rider of the Year in association with British Cycling and Male Rider of the Rider in association with Nederburg Wine.

There were also a Lifetime Achievement award in association with BikeZaar, Outstanding Achievement in association with Specialized, Local Hero in association with Freewheel, Club of the Year in association with Santini, and Best Charitable Initiative in association with Sport Tours International.

Our riders and club of the year were chosen by the Cycling Weekly Awards judging panel, made up of former UCI president Brian Cookson, Britain’s most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, British Cycling independent chair Frank Slevin, and the editor of Cycling Weekly, Simon Richardson.

Winners of the local hero and best charitable initiative awards were decided by public vote.

See the full list of winners on the night here.

Here are the best pictures from the first Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin: