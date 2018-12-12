Winners announced in first Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin

Geraint Thomas and Katie Archibald among stars honoured on the night

We are proud to reveal the winners of the inaugural Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin.

The awards honour the people at the heart of the sport, from pro riders, clubs, volunteers and charity fundraisers.

Among the winners we are delighted to recognise are outstanding riders like Geraint Thomas and Katie Archibald, our male and female riders of the year.

Other stars awards are local hero Peter Harrison for his work in the cycling world, and fundraiser Jack Talbot, who was an inspiration after suffering a serious injury when hit by a drunk driver.

The lifetime achievement award went to pioneer and icon Brian Robinson, the first Brit to win a stage of the Tour de France.

Our riders and club of the year were chosen by the Cycling Weekly Awards judging panel, made up of former UCI president Brian Cookson, Britain’s most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, British Cycling independent chair Frank Slevin, and the editor of Cycling Weekly, Simon Richardson.

Winners of the local hero and best charitable initiative awards were decided by public vote.

The event was held at the prestigious 8 Northumberland Avenue in London, with 10 winners being crowned.

Here are all of the winners from the first Cycling Weekly Awards in association with Garmin:

Best Charitable Initiative in association with Sports Tours International – Jack Talbot

Jack Talbot started fundraising after he was hit by a drunk driver who was trying to escape the police at 50mph.

After sustaining a life-threatening head injury and spending 13 days in a coma, Jack recovered to raise £7,000 for the Air Ambulance.

Rising Star Award in association with 100% – Ethan Hayter

Ethan Hayter burst on to the track scene this winter with a series of world-class performances.

For his outstanding performances, he has been given the Cycling Weekly Rising Star award.

Club of the Year in association with Santini – Otley Cycle Club

A good club can do as much for the future of cycling as a British Tour de France winner.

With a mix of male and female riders, and great work promoting club and open events throughout the season, Otley Cycle Club is the Club of the Year.

Local Hero in association with Freewheel – Peter Harrison

Peter Harrison has sat on regional and national boards, grown his club from a membership of one (himself), been involved with the British team as a technical consultant and worked in the industry for over 20 years.

International rider of the Year in association with Sigma Sports – Anna van der Breggen

Anna van der Breggen was one of the dominant riders on the women’s scene, picking up plenty of major wins on the women’s calendar from March through to the World Championships.

She topped off her season by winning the World Championship road race in Austria.

Domestic rider of the Year in association with PedalSure – Connor Swift

Connor Swift made his breakthrough at the national championships when he soloed to victory.

The victory was the biggest of his career so far and warrants the Domestic Rider of the Year award.

Female rider of the year in association with British Cycling – Katie Archibald

Track star Katie Archibald is a multiple national, European and world champion.

This year she won the Madison World Championships and Commonwealth gold in the individual pursuit.

Male rider of the year in association with Nederburg Wine – Geraint Thomas

A debut Tour de France victory for Geraint Thomas puts him at the top of the pile in this category.

In an unprecedented year for British Grand Tour success, Thomas’ victory and two Tour stages make him the Male Rider of the Year.

Outstanding Achievement in association with Specialized – Michael Broadwith

Michael Broadwith achieved something monumental this year – knocking 40 minutes off the 17-year-old record for the Land’s End to John o’Groats ride.

Broadwith completed the truly epic ride in 43:25.13, and has been given the Outstanding Achievement award.

Lifetime Achievement in association with BikeZaar – Brian Robinson

The first ever Brit to finish the Tour de France and winner of the 1961 Critérium du Dauphiné, Robinson’s riding achievements alone qualify him for nomination.

President of the Dave Rayner Fund for young Brits racing abroad, patron of charity StreetBikes, and an instrumental figure in bringing the Tour de France to Yorkshire in 2013, Robinson is a worthy winner of this award for a lifetime dedicated to cycling.