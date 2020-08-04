CW5000 August Challenges

As the long, warm summer days continue we’re tailoring our August challenges toward long days in the saddle and bigger mileage. And for the first time we’re stipulating that you can’t combine the two challenges in one ride. Both need to be done on separate days as we look to help you to increase your miles and get closer to the 5,000 mile total. Five winners will be selected and all will receive one of the 100 CW5000 pin badges. To be in with a chance of winning you must sign up for the challenges below.

SIGN UP TO THE AUGUST CHALLENGES

Complete a 100 mile ride

Completing a century ride, as it is often called, has always been a common goal for riders. There’s something about a round number that gives an added sense of satisfaction, and if you’ve ever ridden around the block, or taken a slightly longer route home just to get your GPS to tick up to 100, you’re not alone. There’s no time limit on this so get out and enjoy the ride. Be sure to take a picture while out and post to the CW5000 Facebook group.

Complete a ride with at least 3,000ft of elevation

To be done on a separate day to your hundred mile ride. Previous challenges have set climbing targets for a week of riding. Now we want you to head out to the hills and log them all in one day. A ride with lots of hills could see you gain this elevation in 40 miles or so, but for most it will take longer. Those living in or near a mountain range have a bit of an advantage.

Share your rides

Upload your pictures and videos to the CW5000 Facebook group, and on Twitter and Instagram with the #CW5000.

Good luck!