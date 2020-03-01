CW5000 March challenges

This months challenges are sponsored by our charity partner, the Rayner Foundation, formerly known as the Dave Rayner fund. In 2020 the Foundation is supporting 41 riders living and racing abroad in a bid to progress their careers as cyclists. The Foundation has donated a money-can’t-buy prize for one person who completes both challenges: A UCI world champions jersey signed by Tom Pidcock and Lizzie Deignan. Imagine that framed and hung on your wall? You can donate at www.daveraynerfund.co.uk

Everyone who signs up to the March Challenge will go into the draw to win the world champs jersey, when a winner is selected we will ask you for proof that you have completed one or both of the challenges. This can either be in the form of details from your Strava account, or a hand written/typed out record of your ride(s). We rely on your honesty!

1. Do a point to point ride

To think about your routes we want you to do at least one ride from A to B this month, and those two points should be at least 20 miles apart. Most of us ride from our front door and back again, but trying a different route is always worthwhile. You could get a train to somewhere and then ride home (or vice versa), build it in to a your commute or ride out to a destination and meet your friends or family, then get a lift home

2 Gain 7,000ft of elevation in one week

This is the first of the really tough challenges in 2020, and we expect you’ll need to log around 130 hilly miles in one week to do it. That works out around 53ft of climbing for every mile you ride or more simply 1,000ft of climbing every day. Plan your routes and hit those hills.

Vlog about your rides

Each month we’ll be pulling together a video detailing you and your rides. So we want you to take a video when you take on the challenges. This doesn’t have to be done while riding, you could take a Video when preparing your route, at a cafe on the ride or other stop off point, or before or after. Be sure to tell us who you are, where you ride and how you completed the challenge.

Video taken on a smart phone is fine, all we’d ask is that you take it in landscape format. You can use www.wetransfer.com and send your videos to cycling@ti-media.com. Be sure to leave your name in the message field if it’s not obvious from your email address.