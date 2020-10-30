CW5000 November Challenges

There are just two months to go in the CW5000 and for all of your chasing the total, they are two dark, wet months. But don’t let that get in your way. Good kit, good lights and sensible routing means you can still get some good miles in before the end of the year. As ever we have two challenges for you to aim for as we try and keep you motivated. Remember, life’s tough enough at the moment, so if you’re not going to hit the total, don’t beat yourself up. Congratulations to our first team finishers – Lee, Gary and Jon (Cazn’t beat a good ride) finished a while back, but we insisted they came up with a team name before we listed them. Well done guys.

Sign up for this months challenges below, or in the preference centre on your emails, and if you complete both challenges you have the chance of winning one of out much sought-after CW5000 pin badges.

SIGN UP TO THE NOVEMBER CHALLENGES

Complete a 50 mile ride

Such a distance might be a breeze in the summer, but at this time of year it’s a different kettle of fish. If you can do this distance at this time of year, when (in a normal year) even the pros would be kicking back and not doing too much, you’re doing well. Wrap up warm, and don’t forget to keep hydrated. Even though it’s cold, you’re still losing liquids

Ride for eight hours in one week

At just over an hour a day this isn’t much for anyone who commutes, but for others it will be a bit harder as it’s likely to involve at least four rides. If you think it’s too much, start by breaking it down into chunks and write it in your diary or calendar. A three hour ride at the weekend, (your 50 mile ride perhaps) and two one hour sessions on the turbo in the week and you’re almost there. If it’s raining, remember Sean Kelly’s advice. ‘If you don’t know if the weather is too bad to ride. Go out for a ride and then decide when you get back.’

Share your rides

Upload your pictures and videos to the CW5000 Facebook group and on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtags #dhbphotocomp and #CW5000 for a chance to win dhb kit.

Good luck!

What is CW5000?

Join the Cycling Weekly 5000-mile challenge and let us motivate you to keep riding throughout 2020. It’s never too late! Sign up to our annual mileage challenge now and you can include all your miles from January 1.

Find out more here.

Join a community of like-minded individuals to share your story with. Take part in monthly challenges, win prizes, get access to exclusive content – be inspired.

5000 miles breaks down to just 13.7 miles a day, which for most is around 1 hour on the bike. You don’t need to change your life; you do need to stick at it, and you will reap the benefits.

CW5000 Finishers

If you’ve completed the 5000 be sure to let us know. You can email us at cycling@futurenet.com or post on the CW5000 Facebook page. Be sure to let us know where and when you hit the 5000 mile target and any other stats about your riding this year. For those who aren’t close to the target, don’t worry, there’s still a long way to go this year.

You can pre-order your finishers medal and download your certificate here, or buy a celebratory t-shirt from the CW5000 Shop.

Happy riding!