CW5000 October Challenges

With just three months to go to the end of the year there are still lots of miles to be ridden, but the nights are drawing in again and our riding time is becoming ever more precious. We also have to think more about our kit before heading out as the long, warm sunny days are sadly over. The good news is clothing partner dhb is sponsoring this month’s challenges with a prize: one full outfit from the new Flashlight range, including the as-yet unreleased Spectrum jacket. This will be sure to help one lucky challenger take on autumn and keep their miles ticking up.

And if you’re a Strava user why not join dhb’s Beat the Chill challenge as well for a chance to earn money off dhb kit at Wiggle.

With less daylight at our disposal our emphasis has moved away from the bigger rides to riding more regularly. Whether or not you’re closing in on 5,000 miles, keep yourself motivated with our monthly challenges and remember that a ride in the bad weather is better than no ride at all.

Sign up for this months challenges below, or in the preference centre on your emails, and if you complete both challenges you have the chance of winning that dhb prize.

1. One ride of at least three hours

Not a big challenge for many of our CW5000 riders judging by the miles you’re racking up, but a three-hour ride is still not to be sniffed at, especially as we get to the end of the month. Autumn remains a fantastic time to ride, with a little warmth still in the sun come midday so this should be an easy one.

2. Five days in a row of at least 10 miles

Consistency is key at this time of year, and even a short ride done regularly will help you get your mileage up. We first set you this challenge back in April when the UK was blessed with plenty of spring sunshine. You might not be so lucky in October but getting into the habit of riding regularly will set you up nicely for winter!

Share your rides

Upload your pictures and videos to the CW5000 Facebook group and on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtags #dhbphotocomp and #CW5000 for a chance to win dhb kit.

What is CW5000?

Join the Cycling Weekly 5000-mile challenge and let us motivate you to keep riding throughout 2020. It’s never too late! Sign up to our annual mileage challenge now and you can include all your miles from January 1.

Find out more here.

Join a community of like-minded individuals to share your story with. Take part in monthly challenges, win prizes, get access to exclusive content – be inspired.

5000 miles breaks down to just 13.7 miles a day, which for most is around 1 hour on the bike. You don’t need to change your life; you do need to stick at it, and you will reap the benefits.

CW5000 Finishers

If you’ve completed the 5000 be sure to let us know. You can email us at cycling@futurenet.com or post on the CW5000 Facebook page. Be sure to let us know where and when you hit the 5000 mile target and any other stats about your riding this year. For those who aren’t close to the target, don’t worry, there’s still a long way to go this year.

You can pre-order your finishers medal and download your certificate here, or buy a celebratory t-shirt from the CW5000 Shop.

