Nominations are now open for 2020 Local Hero

For our Local Hero Award we are once again looking for an individual who puts their heart and soul in to their local cycling community throughout the year, tirelessly working to; put on events, help, support and encourage others to take part, or just make things happen.

We need you to tell us your stories, championing either yourself, or a friend, colleague or teammate, to tell us what it is that makes that person a local hero.

Cycling Weekly editor Simon Richardson said: “This year, more than ever, the tireless work of volunteers has come in to sharp focus. It was the lack of events during lockdown that made me realise just how much racing there was going on in any given week. And just how much we take that for granted. Coaches and organisers have been as desperate to get back to running events and sessions as riders have been to ride them. They’ve had to think on their feet, and adapt what they do while also considering the safety of all involved. It must have been quite daunting.

“The work of the sport’s volunteers should to be celebrated more than ever. Thanks to everyone who supports the sport with their time and enthusiasm, and good luck to all those nominated for this award.”

Previous winners of the Local Hero Award

2019 – Dot Tilbury

Dot received her award from Peter Kennaugh in 2019 and was honoured for her ceaseless support of young riders from the Isle of Mann

Cycling Weekly was delighted to celebrate the ceaseless work Dot has done to support riders from the Isle of Man following their passion for more than two decades.

Dot has organised hundreds of trips off the island, spending thousands of hours taking riders to races and events, giving priceless help to riders like Kennaugh, Mark Cavendish and Mark Christian.

After starting her cycling mentorship in the 1990s when she started helping out at the National Sports Centre, Dot still helps hundreds of kids pursue their cycling passions every year and the retired Post Office worker continues to create future stars inspired by the previous generations she helped raise.

2018 – Peter Harrison

Peter received his award from Sir Bradley Wiggins at the 2018 Cycling Weekly Awards.

Peter started cycling at the age of 15, when he joined the Gosforth Road Club. He raced until his mid-30s but his involvement in the sport didn’t end there. Sitting on regional and national boards, growing his club from a membership of one and working as a technical consultant with the British team, Peter consistently show his dedication to the sport.

Peter said on the night: “My mantra has always been put more back into your sport than you take out. That’s something I will continue to do as long as my body holds out.”

The 2020 Cycling Weekly Awards is a little different this year, instead of a black tie London Awards Ceremony, Cycling Weekly will be inviting everyone to join them for a watch party on the December 15 2020 when the winners will be announced.