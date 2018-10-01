Tech of the week: new bikes with big tyres, a Rapha commuter jacket and those orange gels

Also an e-cargo bike, new gravel/cyclocross bikes and a classic steel Italian frameset

Wide tyred bikes and load lugging

Big tyred bikes seem to be in the news this week. And they don’t come much wider than those on the new steel Mason ISO – that stands for InSearchOf. Mason has designed the ISO to take on big terrain with the option of 2.4 inch 700c or 2.8 inch 650b tyres. Oh, and you get a load-carrying mudguard and Boost axle spacing too.

To go along with the new ISO, Hunt wheels has announced the Search 29 Dynamo wheelset. It’s got 30mm internal width rims, to take those extra-wide tyres. Or if you want something faster with a dynamo, there’s also the new 30 Carbon Dynamo Disc, which has aero section carbon rims and a 1618g claimed weight.

Another new bike with wide tyre clearance is the All Mod Cons from Pearson Cycles. It’s the brand’s gravel/cyclocross/touring/winter bike option and is priced at £1400. And Orbea has a new alloy all terrain/cyclocross bike out. The Terra H joins the carbon Terra, but at a lower price point.

If you’re after even more load lugging potential, you could always opt for the Kona Electric Ute. The bike comes with a huge rear platform, as well as an electric motor to help you up the hills.

Also helping you up the hills is Namedsport’s energy product range. The brand’s bright orange logos have been seen everywhere from Strade Bianche to the Vuelta this year and now the sports nutrition brand is available to buy in the UK as well as its native Italy.

Commuting, titanium and steel

With cooler weather on its way, Rapha has chosen the moment to launch a commuter jacket. Waterproof, it also boasts bright colours and lots of reflectives to keep you seen. It costs £100.

And there’s a new steel city bike released too this week. The Goldhawk Rodax comes with flat bars and a single ring groupset, along with yet more big tyre clearance.

Alongside the ISO, Mason Cycles has also announced the Aspect this week. It’s a titanium framed machine that sits alongside the well regarded Mason Definition 2 and Resolution 2, mainly focussed on longer road rides but with a softroading edge too.

And we’ve covered the new steel San Luca bespoke steel frameset from Officina Battaglin, explaining the origin of its name as well as the spec.

Also this week, we’ve looked at bike fit and whether emulating pro riders is leading the average cyclist to adopt too aggressive a position.

Finally, if you need more light for the darker evenings, don’t forget to pick up a copy of Cycling Weekly, where we’ve been testing high output front lights.