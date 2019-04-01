Tech of the week: a ride for an hour record, a bombproof helmet and a SRAM Red AXS face-off

Also new Ribble e-bikes, choosing a saddle and what to do with the extra hour’s daylight

The hour record Ridley and throwing a helmet off a cliff

In mid-April, Victor Campenaerts is aiming to better Bradley Wiggins’s 2015 hour record – by all of 300m. Ahead of the attempt, Ridley has released details of the custom bike he will be riding. Built around Campenaerts’s dimensions, it includes carbon aerobars formed to exactly match the shape of his forearms. The basebar is also extra-narrow to reduce air resistance. We have a look at his choice of gearing for the attempt and his wheels and tyres.

Ribble has increased its e-bike options this week with new electric gravel and hybrid bikes. Both use the same low profile ebikemotion drive system found in the Ribble SLe e-road bike and both will take really wide tyres and 650b wheels as well as 700c. So you can now increase your power assisted ride options to include unpaved roads and the daily commute.

Drop your helmet and that’s the end of it; microscopic cracks mean that it should be replaced, in case it later fails in an accident. But the new Hedkayse commuter helmet has been designed to survive up to 80 times more abuse than a standard design. To prove the point, its creators have been throwing it off cliffs and running it over with cars. It also folds for easy storage.

SRAM Red AXS and cheap road bikes

SRAM’s new 12-speed Red eTap AXS groupset has made a splash and we’ve rated it 10/10 in our review. But although still “only” 11-speed, does Shimano Dura-Ace still rule the roost? We’ve faced off the two über-groupsets, to tell you how they compare across some key differentiators.

We’ve also got a round-up of our reviews of cheap road bikes and our pick of the crop – just don’t expect eTap or Dura-Ace. And we’ve also told you how to choose the right saddle and given you our pick of the women’s saddles which we’ve tested. With paralympian Hannah Dines recently needing surgery for her saddle sores, it’s something you may want to have a look at.

And we’re all relieved that the clocks have finally changed and we can get a longer ride in in the evening. We’ve told you eight things that we love about the extra hour’s evening daylight.

Plus there are deals on Mavic wheels, electric bikes and another crop of bling in this week’s Rate My Bike.