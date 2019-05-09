Tour Magazine 2019 is available to pre-order now

Tour Magazine is in the shops from Wednesday May 22 but it is available to pre-order now.

With the Tour de France just around the corner, and the exciting building, there is no better time to pre-order your Tour Magazine. It is the best value, most colourful and informative race guide on the shelves AND it comes with FREE Tour socks.

The standard issue is only £8.99 and comes with a FREE pair of yellow Tour socks. There is also a special edition priced £12.99 that comes with yellow, polka dot and green Tour socks, a Tour neck scarf and a Tour bottle opener keyring.

Why the Tour 2019 will be unmissable…

Thomas’s defence. Geraint Thomas was a hugely popular winner last year and captured the UK public’s imagination winning BBC Sport Personality of the Year award. There will be massive interest in his bid to defend his Tour title this year.

Rivalry with Chris Froome. Thomas and Froome are both leaders at Team Sky. There is much speculation and interest in whether they can both try to win the Tour without falling out.

Froome’s fifth. If Thomas does not repeat his 2018 victory this could be Chris Froome’s fifth Tour de France victory, which would elevate the Briton into the most exclusive club of Tour champions.

An unsung force behind his team’s success, Luke Rowe shares his captain’s guide

The bikes. This could be the year that disc brakes are used on the majority of bikes at the Tour.

Mark Cavendish – last year Cav failed to win a stage and had to pull out. He has 30 Tour stage wins, with Eddy Merckx holding the record on 34. Can the Manx Missile equal or even break the record in 2019?

Brussels start. The Tour’s Grand Depart will be in Brussels to honour Eddy Merckx, who won his first Tour 50 years ago and went on to win five. Merckx is the best cyclist of all time.

PLUS!

Expert opinion on every stage from Brussels to Paris

Interviews and profiles of the yellow jersey favourites including Thomas, Froome, Yates brothers, Dumoulin, Roglic, Bardet

The teams of the tour, the favourites and the not so favourites.

Profiles of the sprinters including Cavendish and his main rivals, Sagan and Gaviria

Features on 50 years since Merckx’s first Tour victory in 1969, the latest pro bikes, historic mountain passes and more

Celebrate the biggest event in world cycling with the best value, most colourful and informative race guide on the shelves.

After the success of last year we will once again be running the #TourSockSelfie competition, keep an eye out for the competition in the mag for a chance to win £100.