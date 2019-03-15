Tweets of the week: Esteban Chaves, Annemiek van Vleuten, Callum Skinner and more

The best social media posts from across the cycling world this week

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Connor Dunne, Luke Rowe and Geraint Thomas.

1. When you win Strade Bianche there is only one way to celebrate.

2. Some say Mark Cavendish was last seen entering this triangle…

3. The only outcome when climbers race in crosswinds.

4. It’s a bold strategy, lets see if it pays off for him.

5. This could equally have been a gif of Dr Evil laughing with the pain he has caused many a cyclist this week.

6. There is definitely one person enjoying this photo way more than the other three, and he’s got four Grand Tour stage wins to his name.

Unless Winnie-the-Pooh has been riding under an alias?

7. These types of thing stay with you forever.

8. Care to share a bit more on this subject Geraint?

9. If this isn’t love, then I don’t know what is.

10. The struggles of retirement are real.

We’ll back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media.