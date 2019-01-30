UK Cycling Events January Sale ends Friday

The UK Cycling Events January Sale ends Friday. SAVE 15% when you book an event in their 2019 Calendar with the code JAN19

Offer ends midnight 01 February

UK Cycling events organise over 35 events a year across Great Britain and France, offering full mechanical and medical support. They plan their events in some of the most scenic locations they can find, while making sure the routes are perfectly suited for a day in the saddle.

All of their events have multiple routes of varying length and elevation. This is to cater for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

24th Feb, Cambridgeshire Classic

2nd Mar, No Excuses – Midlands

9th Mar, No Excuses – South West

16th Mar, Wiltshire Wildcat

23rd Mar, Surrey Cyclone

30th Mar, Suffolk Spring Classic

6th Apr, Vale Vélo

13-14th Apr, New Forest Spring

27th Apr, Ridgeway Rouleur

4th May, Dartmoor Demon

12th May, Ochil Hills

18th May, Jurassic Beast

26th May, Arrow

2nd Jun, Malvern Mad Hatter

16th Jun, Nottinghamshire Wheeler

>> Click here to view the full calendar of event. 

 *offer ends midnight 01 February and excludes No Excuses, French Rev., New Forest Summer, Dallaglio Rugbyworks Trackfest, Brewin Dolphin Velo Club, Giftcards, Season Passes, Group bookings, U16s

 

 