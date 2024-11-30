70% off or we're not interested - forget lukewarm deals this Black Friday, these are the clothing mega savings

We get it. Life is expensive right now. Spending on luxury goods is down, which is one (of many) reasons the cycling industry is not in the best place at the moment. As enticing as 25% off a very expensive bike is, it's still - well - very expensive.

If you'd like to make the most of the Black Friday sales, but are looking for more than 50% off the RRP, then it's worth really trawling the clothing isles. Because, amongst the sale rails, there are some monster savings to be had.

We've combed the internet for mega deals, and included only savings over 70% off. Of course, most of these are reduced because size availability is low, so, where applicable, we've signposted the sizes that are reduced.

We hope you find something that will put a smile on your face come your next chilly winter ride.

70% off+ UK clothing deals

Altura Nightvision Electron Jacket was £210 now £59.99 at Tredz | Save 71% The Nightvision from Altura is an absolute bestseller. It's extremely waterproof, whilst still being breathable. There's a stowaway hood, and fleece lining at the front and sides. You may notice that this jacket is black, but, it comes with a bespoke lighting system, and a rechargeable powerbank, included. The small is down to £59.99, whilst the medium is £69.99.

Proviz Classic Women's Tour Reflective Waterproof Cycling Jacket was £104 now £31.20 at Decathlon | Save 70% Available in blue, pink or yellow, the same reduction applies across the sizes, from UK 6 to UK 20. This is a breathable, warm jacket with a waterproof PU coating, it's designed to provide all you need on wet, cold rides.

Madison Sportive Thermal Overshoes was £22.99 now £6.49 at Decathlon | Save 72% Keeping your feet warm and dry on the bike through winter, these overshoes are available for feet up to size EU42. They're thermal, waterproof and feature reflective details for safety in low light.

Giordana AV 100 Jacket was £199.99 now £49.99 at Decathlon | Save 75% A lightweight, windproof option ideal for milder winter conditions and early spring. Pair it with a thermal base layer and a gilet in the deep winter. The biggest saving is in the 'small', but there are offers in 2XL, 3XL and 4XL.

Altura Thermostretch Unisex Windproof Gloves was £40.00 now £8.99 at Cyclestore | Save 77% Neoprene gloves that'll make you more visible too, but they're only available in an XS. They do a great job at keeping your hands warm on chilly rides, with a wicking liner to remove moisture buildup.

Endura Pakagilet Women's Gilet was £42.99 now £12.90 at Cyclestore | Save 77% Available in pacific blue or hi-viz coral, and a mix of sizes across the two colours, this gilet is a great windproof option that's small enough to pack down into a pocket and pull out when needed. There's a stuff sack included and there are reflective trims for extra visibility after dark.

Endura Outdoor Trail Womens Jersey was £77.99 now £19.99 at Decathlon | Save 75% This jersey has a smart style and uses sweat-wicking fabrics, making it ideal for the warmer months, or indoor riding over winter. With three rear pockets, there's plenty of space for storing snacks and other gear. Both the XS and the XL are in stock and at a massive 75% discount.

Proviz Classic Women's Short Sleeve Podium Cycling Jersey was £91.00 now £27.30 at Decathlon | Save 70% There are four colours and lots of sizes to choose from, and they're all on huge discount. It's designed for comfort with wicking fabrics, has a smart aesthetic and includes practical rear pockets .

Assos Mille GT Summer C2 Voganski Short Sleeve Jersey was £110.00 now £16.99 at Sigma Sports | Save 85% It's not often you'll find an Assos jersey for under £20. But if you're a size XS, snap this performance jersey up before it's gone. It's packed with features for a comfortable ride and sleek aesthetic.

70% off+ US clothing deals

Rapha Winter Gloves were $110 now $32.83 at REI | Save 70% These super warm gloves are reduced in size XL. Cycling Weekly reviewers have tested several iterations of Rapha Winter gloves over the years, and, they've always scored well. These feature merino cuffs, warm fleece on the inside and a durable water repellant (DWR) coating on the outside, with suede palms.

Specialized Race Rain Arm Cover was $49.99 now $11.99 at Competitive Cyclist | Save 70% Need an extra layer of protection against the rain? These arm warmers will provide just that. Wear them under a long-sleeved option in the cold, or with a short-sleeved jacket or jersey in warmer, wet conditions. Savings apply in small, medium, large and extra large.

Louis Garneau Women's Breeze long sleeved jersey was $79.99 now $16 at Jenson USA | Save 80% A high stretch, thermal jersey, which offers plenty of breathability. Reductions apply on the pink and black versions, in sizes medium, large and extra large.

Endura SingleTrack Jacket II was $199.99 now $60 at Jenson USA | Save 70% Designed with mountain bikers at front of mind, this jacket will also suit gravel riders and commuters. Constructed using a three-layer fabric, it has extremely high waterproofing and breathability ratings, hence, the typically high price. The offer is in black, in size small.

Specialized Women's RBX Adventure Over-Short were $199.99 now $19.95 at Backcountry | Save 83% One for the graveliers among our readership - and 83% off in all sizes, from XS through to XL, and everything in between. These casual over-shorts appear chilled out, but are made from a performance fabric and feature plenty of pockets.

Shimano RC1 Road Cycling Shoes were $100 now $29.83 at REI | Save 70% An excellent beginner road shoe, these have a giant discount. Using a nylon sole, they will be more comfortable than stiff. Featuring three Velcro fastenings, they'll feel secure, too. The saving is on size 37.

Of course, these offers feature limited size availability, but, we hope this selection offers something for every body. If you've not found what you're looking for, and are still hungry for a deal, then we've got a host of savings in our Best Black Friday bike deals page.

For those seeking a bit more choice, Rapha is offering 40% off outfits for Black Friday, but of course, carrying a premium RRP. We've also compiled a list of the best Black Friday deals on waterproof jackets, if wet weather protection was high on your agenda.