Some of the best waterproof cycling jackets we've ever tested will soon be gone forever – so grab these Black Friday deals while you can
Our top-rated winter cycling jackets have huge $100 discounts for Black Friday
The ban on environmentally detrimental PFAS chemicals or PFCs as they are more commonly known, has meant cycling brands are going back to the drawing board when it comes to the construction of the best waterproof cycling jackets.
As the legislation for removing these harmful chemicals from the environment kicks in, some of our favourite tried and tested waterproof jackets are about to disappear or change for good – potentially for the worse. With that in mind, I've hunted out some of our favourite jackets that have Black Friday deals and are well worth grabbing now before the changes ahead.
Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket
USA: Was $325 Now $243.75 at Rapha
UK: Was £275 Now £206.25 at Rapha
Rapha has a site-wide 25% discount for Black Friday – simply use the code BF2024 at checkout for the discount to be applied. The Pro Team jacket delivers waterproofing, heat management and fit brilliantly. It's available in three colour options and sizes from XS-XXL.
Castelli Tempesta Lite Jacket
USA: Was $299.99 Now $194.99 at Competitive Cyclist
UK: Was £350 Now £206 at Sigma Sports
The Castelli Tempesta Lite normally comes with a premium price tag and currently has very attractive discounts for Black Friday. It uses Gore Active Technology material which makes it superbly capable in the heaviest of downpours. Available sized from S-XXXL and in the Grey colourway.
Read our Castelli Tempesta Lite review.
Velocio Ultralight Rain Jacket
USA: Was $349 Now $244 at Velocio
UK: Was £160 Now £112 at Velocio
The Velocio Ultralight jacket is another impressive performer in the Cycling Weekly best waterproof jacket guide. It features eVent DV Storm fabric which is waterproof, windproof, and highly breathable. It comes in various colour choices and sizes XS-XXL.
Le Col Pro Jacket
USA: Was $345 Now $192.68
UK brand Le Col has a site-wide, up to 40% discount running for Black Friday. The Le Col Pro Jacket is extremely breathable, waterproof and windproof and features Polartec Power Shield fabric built to withstand your hardest efforts in wet and windy conditions. Available in either Black or Blue and sizes XS-XXXL.
Read our Le Col Pro Jacket review
Black Friday bike deals are already live ahead of the big event this Friday (29th November) and the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts are scouring the internet daily, to bring you the best deals. Whether you are looking for bargains on top-rated cycling shoes and clothing, cycling smartwatches or a new turbo trainer at an exceptional price, we’ve got you covered.
We'll also be updating the deals regularly over the big shopping weekend as new discounts and deals appear – so be sure to keep checking back.
