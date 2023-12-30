Castelli winter jacket reduced by 44%, Specialized shoes reduced by 50% - here’s my top picks from the January sales

Choosing the ten best deals from the January sales was no easy task. There's plenty of great products available at reduced prices, whether you're looking for cycling clothing, tech or accessories.

Naturally my list is subjective but I've tried to not only include products that I use or trust but also pick from across a range of categories and price points, all designed to help you get out on your bike more this winter - and beyond.

To achieve this, the selection balances quality and performance with percentage saving - after all, 20% off something that you need and that will last is better than a 50% reduction on a product that's not really what you had your heart set on.

US

UK

January sales top picks

1. Castelli men's Gavia jacket: was $499.99 , now $200.00 at Competitive Cyclist Hunting for Castelli bargain in the sales is something of a ritual for many of us. The pick of the January sales for me is this Gavia jacket. At retail it's just a little too rich for my tastes but with 60% off it comes in line with many other winter jackets - and one's that don't offer the quality and versatility of the Gavia. A mid-weight shell with Gore-Tex protection, keeps out the wet and the wind while still letting you breath. The long tail adds protection at the rear, while the storm zipper flap does the same at the front. It's also cut so you can fit winter jersey underneath when it's super cold. UK: was £430 , now £250 at Tredz

2. Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 helmet: was $299.99 , now $209.99 at Competitive Cyclist You can find cheaper helmets for sure. And you can find ones with larger discounts. But 30% of a current model S-Works lid really is a great deal. It's only available in the limited edition Fjallraven green color, but in my opinion this isn't a concession - it's a good looking shade (more options are available in the UK). As for the details you can read our review of the S-Works Prevail 3 for more information. UK: was £250 , now £160 at Sigma Sports

4. 100% S3 sunglasses: were $165 , now $82.50 at Competitive Cyclist A favorite here at CW due to the blend of sensible lens size (big but not too big), all round comfort and their ability to stay firmly in place. If you need more info then you can read our review of the 100% S3 for greater detail. Limited to the Tact Glow colorway in the US but a wider choice in the UK. UK: were £179.99 , now £73.99 at Freewheel

4. Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer: was $1,399.99 , now $899.99 at Amazon The Neo 2T is standout trainer, which you can read about in detail in our review. For brevity we describe it as " the most enjoyable trainer to use." thanks to stable and realistic ride feel. However, at retail it's one of the more expensive direct drive smart trainers out there, so this $500 saving really makes it far more palatable - and the 36% price drop is considerably given this is still Tacx's range-topping smart trainer. UK: was £1,199.99 , now £1,098 at Tredz

5. Garmin Enduro 2: was $999.99 , now $799.99 at Garmin A burly and durable smartwatch, the Enduro 2 is packed with features - solar charging, around the clock health data including heart rate, calories, sleep and stress and training summaries including a morning report, which gives you insight into your sleep and recovery. For accurate navigation it has multi-band GNSS support. In short, a 'do-it-all' watch. While the discount might not be huge, this is the latest model, so a $200 saving is impressive. UK: was £930 , now £799.99 at Blacks

7. Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes: were $229.99 , now $114.99 at Competitive Cyclist When it comes to high-quality performance road shod the Torch 3.0 ticks the boxes - two Boa dials for superior fit, comfort and foot retention, a stiff carbon sole for better power transfer and a breathable mesh upper to stop your feet from overheating. With the deal, you get all this for under $115. UK: were £230 , now £115 from Sigma Sports

8. Sportful Fiandre NoRain women's bib tights: were $149.99 , now $86.77 at Mike's Bikes There are cheaper bib tights to be found in the January sales but at this time of year I'm looking for something really cozy that also keeps the rain at bay - and Sportful's Fiandre tights do just that. Made from a fleece backed thermal fabric that's also is treated with Sportful's NoRain tech to keep out light rain, road spray and sleet. Now with 42% off retail. In the UK the men's version is also available at heavily discounted price, with 50% off retail. UK : were £145 , now £72.50 at Merlin Cycles