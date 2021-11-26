Did you know you can buy a personalised video from a cycling hero?

At Cycling Weekly we've been covering the best Black Friday Bike Deals like they're going out of fashion (they're not, but they are going out of stock), all week. So, you can imagine our excitement when we came across a truly exceptional way to treat the cyclist in your life this Christmas.

That's right, you can hire the cyclist of your dreams (or, nightmares - it's up to you) to send a personalised recording - to yourself, or to a loved one.

Recordings can be purchased for individuals, or for businesses. It's not clear where cycling clubs might fall into the pricing structure - but we're sure you could ask.

There are a range of cyclists on Cameo, some of them slightly more familiar to Cycling Weekly than others. Suffice to say, we'll be upping the annual Secret Santa limit to exactly £8 this year.

Who would we hire?

from £8/$10 Cycling Weekly's columnist Michael Hutchinson - from £8/$10 We're going to have to have a word with Dr Hutch about selling himself a bit short. At £8 per recorded message, you could possibly dig deep and invest a few hundred to hear him read the entirety of his most recent book, 'Faster: The Obsession, Science and Luck Behind the World's Fastest Cyclists'. In his description, Hutch also notes he is a 'useless pianist', this, we'd pay to hear too.

from £750/$1000 Lachlan Morton on Cameo - from £750/$1000 Lachlan Morton is the most expensive cyclist on Cameo right now. But he has turned himself into something of a legend this year, with exploits such as riding the entire 2021 Tour de France, transfers included, to raise money for World Bicycle Relief (around £500,000 at last count). So, a call will cost an individual £750/$1000 and a business £5250/$7000. His profile picture suggests he's not taking this new venture entirely seriously.

from £75/$100 Phil Gaimon - from £75/$100 Cookie fanatic Phil Gaimon hung up his pro cycling boots in 2016 - and quickly set about trying to set as many KOM's as possible as part of his self proclaimed 'Worst Retirement Ever', before setting an Everesting Record in 2020. Now, you can ask him to discuss the merits of his favourite cookie flavours for £75 - regardless if you're an individual or a business.

from £11/$15 Alison Jackson - from £11/$15 There was a distinct lack of female pro road cyclists in Cameo, but the appearance of Alison Jackson filled us with delight. If you don't already follow Liv Racing's Jackson on Instagram (or maybe TikTok, we're not sure we're young enough...) then you're missing out. We'd use this call to ask Alison to teach us how to twerk.

from £60/$80 George Hincapie - from £60/$80 Why not send a recorded message from USA cycling legend, and domestique to Lance Armstrong? Finisher of 13 of 14 Grand Tours, Hincapie has worked to bring Alberto Contador and Mark Cavendish to glory too.

Lance Armstrong - currently unavailable... Ah, well, that's a shame. Lance Armstrong - currently unavailable... Ah, well, that's a shame.

To be honest, one of these might be the best festive gift we could possibly suggest. But if a recorded message from a cycling legend isn't up your street, you could always check out our list of the best Christmas gifts for cyclists.