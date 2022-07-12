Is Fizik's Tempo R5 Powerstrap the best Amazon Prime Day cycling shoe deal? Now from $74.95 / £66.00
The Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap is arguably the best value shoe in Fizik's range. A carbon reinforced sole balances stiffness with long-distance comfort – and price too. Opting for a Velcro closure is likewise a fast, reliable and cost-saving move. It makes for a high performance shoe at a budget price – even better with the current discounts!
I'm a big fan of Fizik's Tempo R5 Powerstrap road shoes – the balance of performance and price is really a pretty stellar mix.
Rather than a full carbon sole, Fizik has opted instead for a carbon reinforced nylon. Naturally it's not as stiff as the Specialized Ares sprint shoe, or the Sidi Shot 2 – but the Tempo 5 still offers a firm enough platform for putting in a hard effort.
I'd even argue it's a more optimal balance – super stiff soles can leave your feet feeling battered on a long distance ride. If you're looking for one set of shoes to do it all (what a lucky position to be in if you can have shoes for every particular type of ride), then I would recommend going for something with just a little bit of give.
Another feature that tends to bump up the price of cycling shoes is the inclusion of a Boa dial – particularly those that can be both tightened and loosened in millimetre increments. Going for Velcro is a much cheaper solution – and one that typically faster and more reliable too.
Personally, I do really like the micro adjustments you can easily make with a Boa dial – if money were no object, I'd go for them every time. But if the question was: "would I rather have Boa dials and a Garmin Edge 130 Plus head unit, or Velcro and a Garmin Edge 530?" I'd go for the latter and get the better head unit.
So, in all, the Fizik Tempo R5 Powerstrap shoes are on a great discount right now – and even at full price, their carbon reinforced nylon sole and Velcro closure makes them a great value option.
