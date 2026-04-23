How We Source Coupon Codes and How To Use Them

Cycling Weekly is one of the world’s oldest cycling magazines, having first been founded in 1891 before launching online in 2006. We pride ourselves on our timely and accurate cycling news, as well as our impartial reviews, interviews with industry figures, and in-depth buying advice. We’ve developed an in-depth protocol we follow when testing products in order to bring you the most detailed, objective and unbiased opinion we can offer.

You’ll find a number of coupon pages here on Cycling Weekly, which list codes, saving tips and sales insights to help you get the best prices on your next order. You’ll see codes from a range of brands throughout the industry, covering bikes, gear, accessories and more. If you’re looking to find out more about our coupon pages, we’ll break down how they work, why we offer and how we find codes, how you can use them, and what to do if you run into any issues below.

Why do we offer coupon codes?

Cycling Weekly brings readers the latest news from the world of cycling, as well as interviews with industry figures, reviews and impartial buying advice from our team of experts. Through rigorous testing and extensive expertise, we provide detailed and unbiased opinions on the products we use in order to help inform your purchases.

Naturally, partnering with the brands we trust to bring our readers savings on products we’ve covered felt like a natural next-step - in short, we want to help you save on your cycling purchases in the same way we help you make those tricky product decisions.

This means that Cycling Weekly’s coupon pages only include brands that our team approve, and although we work closely with these chosen brands to bring you exclusive savings, all of our content remains firmly independent and impartial - just like our reviews.

How we source coupon codes

At Cycling Weekly, we have a dedicated Coupons team to source our codes and regularly update our pages, ensuring they include the most recent deals and info to bring you the best prices on your orders. We curate all of our pages ourselves - no third-parties are involved in sourcing codes and deals, or in creating surrounding content.

We find codes through a mix of our connections with affiliate networks and trusted brands, and the hard work of our expert team of dealfinders. We negotiate exclusive codes directly with our chosen brands, and our team scours retailer and competitor websites to check we’ve got all the most useful info and advice available. The best codes are then added to our pages, which are kept fresh on a regular basis and cover everything from sales and shipping to membership programs and military discounts.

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As part of the Future PLC family, we have access to a central technology platform (Hawk) which lets us simply and effectively list all this information on our pages, and we use this system to power our voucher pages. If you want to find out more about how coupons work at Future PLC, you can visit the Future PLC website for additional info.

How to use a coupon code

Using one of our codes is simple. First, find one you want to use from one of our pages, then click the large button found next to the offer details, which will either read “Get Discount” or “Get Code”. Clicking this button will open a new tab, displaying a pop-up box with details on how your code is used.

For offers marked “Get Code”, your code will be revealed in the center of your new tab. Copy it to your clipboard or make a note of it - you will need to find the relevant field when you go through the checkout process and apply it to your cart. For deals marked “Get Discount”, you will not see a code - simply the message “No code needed”. This means that your savings are applied automatically, and should already be visible once you arrive at the checkout screen.

Whichever kind of deal you choose, your old tab will now load the brand’s website, where you can start shopping for the products you’re after. If your offer applies to specific products (i.e. 10% off road bikes), bear this in mind as you add items to your cart to guarantee that your code remains applicable. When you’re ready to order, review your cart and proceed to the checkout.

Once you arrive at the checkout, you should see any applied discounts near your order total. If your savings are not yet showing, find the promotional code field, paste in your code and apply it to your order, double-checking that your total has been amended before finalizing your purchase. The location of the promotional code field varies depending on the brand you’re shopping with, but is almost always found before you provide payment details. You’ll find more brand-specific guidance on how to apply your code on each of our individual coupon pages.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

Our team works hard to ensure that every code listed on Cycling Weekly has been tested before being uploaded. We check codes at the checkout to ensure they’re accepted by brands, and we don’t upload any user-specific or one-time use codes. Despite our best efforts, however, there may still be times when your code doesn’t work as planned .

Should this happen, start by checking the terms and conditions of the individual offer you’re trying to redeem. Go back to the page where you found your code and click the text that reads “See Terms & Conditions”, which is usually found underneath the offer summary and “Get Code” or “Get Discount” button. Clicking the text will reveal the terms and conditions, showing you any specific requirements you need to meet in order to redeem this deal.

Terms and conditions will vary from deal to deal, but may require you to verify your status (i.e. as a student or member of the military), meet a minimum spend total (i.e. $50 off when you spend $300 or more), or buy certain combinations of items (i.e. free accessories with every e-bike). If your cart doesn’t currently meet all of these conditions, you’ll need to amend it accordingly in order to apply your discount.

Although our team works hard to keep up with any changes to our deals, sometimes codes can expire or undergo term changes before we are able to update our pages. If you still encounter issues after confirming that you meet any applicable conditions, you can contact our team here at Cycling Weekly. Please detail the individual code you were trying to use, the page it was listed on, and what went wrong, and someone from our team will get in touch as soon as they can to help resolve your issue.

How do we make money?

Whenever you use a coupon code listed on Cycling Weekly, we may receive compensation in the form of commission if you go on to make a purchase.

When one of our readers clicks on one of our deals, a cookie is dropped and the user is redirected to the brand’s site. If that user then makes a purchase, the cookie tells the retailer that they’ve come from Cycling Weekly, and we earn a percentage of the order total back as commission. The amount we earn depends on the retailer and our relationship with them.

Using this model means we’re able to offer coupons to our readers free of charge, so you won’t pay any fees to add your chosen code to your order - you’ll simply pay the discounted total once your code has been applied.

Our parent site, Future PLC, has in-depth terms and conditions that detail the different ways we make money across the group's publications. You can also read more about Future PLC on the Future website.