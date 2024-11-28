I built the world's smallest home gym*, and these are the Black Friday deals you need to get strong this winter

When news broke that my local Crossfit gym was to close, I was devastated. As a toddler mum living in the countryside, there was nowhere else within a reasonable commuting distance (sub 10 minutes). So, I emptied out a large cupboard, and built a gym at home.

If you're looking to up your strength training this winter - the perfect time to clock those sprint power boosting, injury avoiding, bone health maintaining gains - here's everything you need to get fit, at home; all of it on offer via the Black Friday sales.

UK Black Friday gym deals

Yaheetech Adjustable Dumbbells Weight Lifting Training Set: Was from £39.99, now from £21.37 at Amazon | Save 47% If you're going to buy just one thing, and space efficiency is important to you, buy a set of adjustable dumbells. This Yaheetech set is available with a max of 15, 20, 25 or 30kg weight, but you can load up fewer plates to go lighter. These can be used for squats, deadlifts, and upper body exercises, to name a few - all excellent strength builders for cyclists.

OOTO Resistance Bands: Were £12.99, now £5.99 at Amazon | Save 54% Think you can't get strong training with just your body weight? Wrong! Add a resistance band to your squats, hip thrusts or clams, and you'll have glutes that fire up fast in no time.

Sportneer Pull-Up Bar: Was £39.99, now £27.99 at Amazon | Save 30% Pull-ups, for a cyclist, you say? Absolutely. Pull-ups are a go-to exercise for your upper body (which you do use during climbs and sprints), but also your trunk (core) muscles. This one fits between the door frame, so, saves space.

Yaheetech Adjustable Squat Rack: Was £59.99, now £48.44 at Amazon | Save 19% Want to squat heavy? You'll need a rack. If you don't have space (or, cash) for a static rack, adjustable options are great. These can be used for bench presses, too - which work all of your body, not just your arms. This one has a capacity to take 250kg, if you're going that heavy, then bravo!

FK Sports Square Barbell Weights Set: Was £59.99, now £47.99 at Amazon | Save 20% Choosing the best barbell and plate set for you is highly personal, and dictated by one question: how heavy do you want to go? In terms of deals, this 20% offer from FK Sports will get you set up nicely, without an overly large investment.

Domyos Basic Exercise Bike 100: Was £299.99 now £199.99 | Save £100 at Decathlon Bringing the cycling indoors, too? There are tons of Black Friday deals around - such as £100 off out best budget exercise bike. This model comes with a 12kg flywheel and is highly adjustable.

US Black Friday gym deals

Adjustable Weights Dumbbells Set: Was $59.99, now $39.59 at Amazon | Save 34% If you're training at home and are short on space, an adjustable dumbell set has to be your number 1 go-to item. The set comes with a barbell, too - you can use these for all manner of exercises: squats, deadlifts, hip thrusts, overhead presses, to name a few.

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands: Were $20.95, now $6.95 at Amazon | Save 69% Sorry, save what %?! A 69% saving is huge, as are the gains that can be made from adding a resistance band to body weight exercises, such as squats, hip thrusts, or clams.

Ally Peaks Pull-Up Bar for Doorway: Was $31.89, now $23.84 at Amazon | Save 25% Strengthen your shoulders, arms, and trunk muscles with pull-ups, these muscles come in handy with sprinting, climbing, and in protecting you from injury over long, endurance miles.

Schwinn IC4 Exercise Bike: Was $1299, now $799.98 | Save 50% at Dick's Sporting Goods If you're wanting to warm up and cool down the best way you know how, then adding an exercise bike to your home gym is a good idea. This Schwinn IC4 (once called the 800IC) is a really great value option, which works with most indoor cycling apps.

* Title is unconfirmed, if you believe you hold claim to the 'world's smallest gym', please send photos to cycling@futurenet.com, we'd love to see your set up!