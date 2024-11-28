I test bikes for a living - my most highly recommended bike for value is 31% off this Black Friday, making it an astonishingly good buy

The Merida Scultura impressed me earlier this year bringing an impressive spec and exuberant ride quality, all for a down-sight less money than many of its rivals.

Better news still, our already best-value race bike of 2024 is now a whopping 31% off at Tredz - surely that's a no-brainer? This is one of our best Black Friday bike deal finds yet.

Merida Scultura 6000 £3,300 £2,479 at Tredz - save £821 The Merida Scultura has impressed multiple testers in the Cycling Weekly team thanks to its excellent ride quality, responsive frameset and, above all, great value for money. It's a traditional race bike that gets the basics spot on.

If you’re in the market for a race-ready road bike that combines cutting-edge tech with a focus on comfort and value, the Merida Scultura 6000 Di2 should most certainly be on your shortlist.

Currently 31% off at Tredz, this bike punches well above its weight, offering a high-spec build and impressive ride quality for just £2,479.

The Scultura 6000 Di2 is built around Merida’s lightweight CF3 carbon frame, featuring rounded tubes for optimal compliance and reduced weight. Unlike the current trend of hyper-aerodynamic designs, the Merida strikes a balance between speed and comfort. The result? A bike that delivers both efficiency and a smooth ride over long distances.

During testing, I was impressed by the bike’s sharp handling and snappy acceleration. It rewards aggressive efforts, effortlessly maintaining speed and encouraging you to push harder. Though my test model featured Sram Force AXS, the more cost-effective Shimano 105 Di2 electronic groupset stands out at this price point, even beating the likes of Canyon on spec for money.

Though the alloy wheels and Continental Grand Sport Race tyres are budget-conscious choices, they can easily be upgraded down the line. Even in stock form, the bike absorbs road chatter surprisingly well, making it more versatile than many pure race bikes.

At this discounted price, the Merida Scultura 6000 Di2 offers fantastic value for cyclists seeking electronic shifting and a race-focused ride without breaking the bank. It’s a bike that truly excels when pushed hard - and with this deal, it’s never been more accessible.