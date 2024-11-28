I test bikes for a living - my most highly recommended bike for value is 31% off this Black Friday, making it an astonishingly good buy

My pick for best value race bike of the year has now been reduced by a further 31%

Merida Scultura being ridden down road with cyclist in yellow top on blue sky background
(Image credit: Future)
Joe Baker
By
published

The Merida Scultura impressed me earlier this year bringing an impressive spec and exuberant ride quality, all for a down-sight less money than many of its rivals.

Better news still, our already best-value race bike of 2024 is now a whopping 31% off at Tredz - surely that's a no-brainer? This is one of our best Black Friday bike deal finds yet.

Merida Scultura 6000

Merida Scultura 6000

£3,300 £2,479 at Tredz - save £821

The Merida Scultura has impressed multiple testers in the Cycling Weekly team thanks to its excellent ride quality, responsive frameset and, above all, great value for money. It's a traditional race bike that gets the basics spot on.

View Deal

