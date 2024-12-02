It's now or never – with 47% off, this Cyber Monday DJI Osmo Action 4 camera deal will sell out fast

DJI's feature-packed action camera is at its lowest-ever price and a superb choice for filming your cycling adventures

DJI Osmo Action 4 camera front on view with Cycling Weekly Cyber Monday logo
(Image credit: Future)
Paul Brett
By
published

If you like to film your cycling adventures, either for safety or to relive how easily you flew up the toughest climb of your weekly chain gang ride, then this deal on one of the best bike and helmet cameras is simply outstanding. It's at its cheapest price.

Right now, at Amazon, there's an incredible discount of up to 47%, which means you can grab the DJI Osmo 4 for just $209 – $90 off its list price of $299. For UK shoppers the DJI Osmo is currently £199 – a massive £180 off the RRP of £379.

DJI Osmo Action 4: Was $299, now $209 at Amazon USWas £379, now £199 at Amazon UK

DJI Osmo Action 4:
Was $299, now $209 at Amazon US
Was £379, now £199 at Amazon UK

Save 47% The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a superbly capable action camera that can go toe to toe with its rivals like GoPro. It's easy to use, has a great app, and has plenty of cycling-friendly accessories.

View Deal

