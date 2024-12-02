It's now or never – with 47% off, this Cyber Monday DJI Osmo Action 4 camera deal will sell out fast

If you like to film your cycling adventures, either for safety or to relive how easily you flew up the toughest climb of your weekly chain gang ride, then this deal on one of the best bike and helmet cameras is simply outstanding. It's at its cheapest price.

Right now, at Amazon, there's an incredible discount of up to 47%, which means you can grab the DJI Osmo 4 for just $209 – $90 off its list price of $299. For UK shoppers the DJI Osmo is currently £199 – a massive £180 off the RRP of £379.

It may not be the best-in-class action camera – the GoPro Hero13 Black has that sewn up, but the DJI Osmo Action 4 has plenty going for it. At this price, it's a Cyber Monday must-buy if you're looking for a feature-packed action camera.

DJI Osmo Action 4:

Was $299, now $209 at Amazon US

Was £379, now £199 at Amazon UK Save 47% The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a superbly capable action camera that can go toe to toe with its rivals like GoPro. It's easy to use, has a great app, and has plenty of cycling-friendly accessories.

The DJI Osmo 4 shares most of the same performance features as its more expensive rivals with 4K/120fps HDR footage, and the DJI HorizonSteady software that keeps things smooth and ultra-level for stunning video. You can also shoot still images in either JPEG or RAW, switch between a wide or standard field of view, control shutter speed and ISO, and adjust white balance.

Battery life is also good with up to 150 minutes of non-stop filming – the GoPro Hero13 gives you the same but costs more. Class matching features also include three stabilization modes to provide steady footage and crystal-clear clarity. The DJI Osmo Action 4 comes with a battery and Quick-Release Adapter Mount.

