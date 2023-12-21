My favorite bike cleaning essentials are currently all on sale - 40% off Finish Line Bike Wash, 33% off Muc-Off chain lube
Brushes, degreasers and cleaning kits all reduced
While it's nice to keep your bike clean and running smoothly at all times, it becomes something of a necessity during the winter months.
Certainly fitting your ride with a set of the best bike fenders goes along way in keeping the worst of the muck away. However, if you're riding with regularity it's likely you'll still need to clean and lubricate to ensure that it doesn't become an encrusted mess, with moving parts grinding to halt. Keeping said parts clean and lubed also prolongs their life.
I've selected some of my favored bike cleaning essentials that are currently discounted, so you can create a bike cleaning kit, or replenish your stocks, for less.
Bike cleaning essentials: Quick links
US
- Walmart: save on cleaning products
- Backcountry: up to 38% off lubricants
- Jenson USA: up to 75% off cleaning kit
UK
- Evans Cycles: save on bike care
- Merlin Cycles: up to 80% cleaning kit
- Wiggle: up to 50% off bike care
Bike cleaning essentials: Our picks
Finish Line Citrus Degreaser:
was $12.99, now $10.98 at Competitive Cyclist
I've used this degreaser over the years with success - and the smell's a little more pleasant than others I've tried. This 20% deal is for the aerosol that coats your drivechain in a biodegradable foam that goes to work on grime quickly. However, if you need to remove a particularly dirty chain or cassette from the bike and let it soak in some diluted degreaser then there'a also 20% off the pour can version.
Finish Line Super Bike Wash:
was $13.99, now $11.19 at Backcountry
While you can use soapy water and a sponge to clean your bike, a dedicated bike wash can do a better job of removing the mud and grime without the need to scrub again - which can end up scratching your frame. I've used Finish Line's bike wash and found that it did just that, allowing me to just use a hose to finish the job off.
Finish Line Mechanic's brush set:
was $24.99, now $16.99 at Walmart
Once you've added degreaser and bike wash to the relevant parts, the tough part of the job begins. However, cleaning your bike becomes far easier when you have the right tools for the job. This brush set features five individual brushes designed for specific areas of the bicycle including a stiffer bristled option for cassettes, a large soft one for frame cleaning and a small one for those tricky areas like front derailleurs.
Muc-Off Wet Lube:
was $10.99, now $9.85 at Amazon
Now that your bike is clean and free of grime, it's time to re-lubricate some of the moving parts - most notably the chain. Which lube you use is a matter of choice and season. During the winter months a wetter lube works well unless you happen to live in a dry region. I like Muc-Off's offering that's easy to apply without waste and does a good job of shedding water and muck.
Muc-Off Dry Lube:
was $11.99, now $9.86 at Amazon
If you're after a dry lube, Muc-Off can also help. It's a biodegradable wax-based formula which creates a barrier of sorts, helping to keep the dust and grime away. It can also be applied to the pivots in your front and rear derailleurs, which can start to seize up over time, impacting the speed of your shifting. This deal is for the 4.06fl.oz / 120ml size.
Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Care Kit:
was $129.99, now $99.90 at Amazon
However, if you're starting from scratch or just want to completely refresh your cleaning supplies, a complete kit is a great option. This one from Muc-Off has everything you need including a sponge, cleaning and detailing brushes, cleaners and lube - and it all comes in a handy tool box.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
-
-
Jenny Graham Q&A: ‘I’ve stayed in more public toilets than I care to admit’
The Scottish ultra-endurance cyclist talks about bikepacking, hiding from bears in Alaska, and writing a book
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Are these the future of carbon wheels? Forge+Bond’s 25GR recyclable carbon gravel wheelset reviewed
We ride tested Forge+Bond's thermoplastic wheels.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published