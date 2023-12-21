My favorite bike cleaning essentials are currently all on sale - 40% off Finish Line Bike Wash, 33% off Muc-Off chain lube

While it's nice to keep your bike clean and running smoothly at all times, it becomes something of a necessity during the winter months.

Certainly fitting your ride with a set of the best bike fenders goes along way in keeping the worst of the muck away. However, if you're riding with regularity it's likely you'll still need to clean and lubricate to ensure that it doesn't become an encrusted mess, with moving parts grinding to halt. Keeping said parts clean and lubed also prolongs their life.

I've selected some of my favored bike cleaning essentials that are currently discounted, so you can create a bike cleaning kit, or replenish your stocks, for less.

US

UK

Bike cleaning essentials: Our picks

Finish Line Citrus Degreaser: was $12.99 , now $10.98 at Competitive Cyclist



I've used this degreaser over the years with success - and the smell's a little more pleasant than others I've tried. This 20% deal is for the aerosol that coats your drivechain in a biodegradable foam that goes to work on grime quickly. However, if you need to remove a particularly dirty chain or cassette from the bike and let it soak in some diluted degreaser then there'a also 20% off the pour can version. UK: was £11.99 , now £8.99 at Sigma Sports

Finish Line Super Bike Wash: was $13.99 , now $11.19 at Backcountry While you can use soapy water and a sponge to clean your bike, a dedicated bike wash can do a better job of removing the mud and grime without the need to scrub again - which can end up scratching your frame. I've used Finish Line's bike wash and found that it did just that, allowing me to just use a hose to finish the job off. UK: was £13.00 , now £7.80 at Tweeks Cycles

Finish Line Mechanic's brush set: was $24.99 , now $16.99 at Walmart Once you've added degreaser and bike wash to the relevant parts, the tough part of the job begins. However, cleaning your bike becomes far easier when you have the right tools for the job. This brush set features five individual brushes designed for specific areas of the bicycle including a stiffer bristled option for cassettes, a large soft one for frame cleaning and a small one for those tricky areas like front derailleurs. UK: was £14.99 , now £12.99 from Wiggle

Muc-Off Wet Lube: was $10.99, now $9.85 at Amazon Now that your bike is clean and free of grime, it's time to re-lubricate some of the moving parts - most notably the chain. Which lube you use is a matter of choice and season. During the winter months a wetter lube works well unless you happen to live in a dry region. I like Muc-Off's offering that's easy to apply without waste and does a good job of shedding water and muck. UK: was £11.99 , now £8.39 at Halfords

Muc-Off Dry Lube: was $11.99 , now $9.86 at Amazon If you're after a dry lube, Muc-Off can also help. It's a biodegradable wax-based formula which creates a barrier of sorts, helping to keep the dust and grime away. It can also be applied to the pivots in your front and rear derailleurs, which can start to seize up over time, impacting the speed of your shifting. This deal is for the 4.06fl.oz / 120ml size. UK: was £12.00, now £7.99 at Sigma Sports