My five winter riding essentials are on sale this Prime Day
Riding through winter brings new challenges. I've found some of my favourite essentials at great prices in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Amazon Prime Day 2023 continues until the end of today - Wednesday October 11th.
Riding through the winter means gray days, wet roads, and potentially freezing temperatures at times. The right kit is essential, in terms of bike setup and clothing, so you can actually get some enjoyment out of the less-than-ideal conditions.
Yes, the saying 'there's no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing' is a bit of a cliché, but there's definitely a lot of truth to it. Of course, there are days when it's just not worth it, but for most of the winter, wrap up correctly, get some fenders and lights on your bike, and cycling can still be really fun.
This Amazon Prime Day, I have found lots of items that are what I would call my winter essentials, to keep me riding all year round. For all the best deals we've found this Prime Day, you can check out our main Prime Day deals hub here.
Deals on winter riding essentials
Bike Lights
USA:
was $31.99 now $17.99 from GearLight
UK:
was £49.99 now £28.49 from CatEye
It's not just at night that bike lights are a good safety measure. Winter days are shorter and grayer, cyclists can be difficult to see, so it's good to have both front and rear turned on. Even on a bright day, visibility can be difficult at times, so many front lights come with a Daytime flashing mode, which cuts through distractions.
There are some fantastic deals on light sets this Prime Day, so you can stay safe without going broke. A 400-lumen front light such as the CatEye AMPP is powerful enough for commuting and riding on busy streets and quieter roads with some street lighting. If you're heading out into the countryside, opt for something punchier.
Buff or Neckwarmer
USA:
was $30.00 now $19.21 from Icebreaker
UK:
was £16.37 now £9.98 from Buff
I wear one of these throughout the winter months. It prevents a chill down my jersey and can be pulled up over the face or even around the head when it's really cold.
There are loads of brands selling these discounted for Prime Day, and in the UK there are excellent deals on Buff-branded warmers. They come in lots of nice colors but this well-discounted one is sadly only available in black at that price. In the US, Icebreaker Merino is the best one I found, which you know will be great quality and super warm.
Cycling Gloves
USA:
was $70.00 now $37.56 from SealSkinz
UK:
was £79.99 now £58.82 from Gore Wear
As someone who suffers from Raynauds, I know that having cold hands can ruin a ride. A good pair of gloves is definitely worth investing in, and for US customers, Amazon has some great deals on SealSkinz, a brand known for its high-quality waterproof and protective clothing. These gloves have a merino lining, waterproof outer and grippy palm, so you stay warm and in control.
In the UK, I found some GORE WEAR gloves similar to some I have used over previous winters and got on with well, which are waterproof, windproof and breathable.
Rain Jacket
USA: was $85.00, now $79.99 from Pearl Izumi
UK:
was £79.99 now £38.99 from Altura
If you're commuting through all conditions, then you're going to need a decent rain jacket. One that will keep the rain out, breathes well, and allows you to layer underneath. This Altura women's storm jacket is perfect for the job, from a brand that is known for its versatile and practical kit and it's at almost 50% off.
In the US there are fewer offerings, at least from the big brands. If you want a more general waterproof shell that can be used in a variety of ways then there's plenty of choice.
Overshoes
USA:
was $49.99 now $31.49 from GripGrab
UK:
was £59.19 now £44.68 from GORE WEAR
Riding for hours with wet feet is horrible. The only way to avoid this is by using a pair of overshoes, or investing in a pair of full winter cycling shoes. I opt for the former and although your feet will eventually get wet due to cleat holes, they'll stay dry far longer.
On the US side of Amazon, there are some GripGrab overshoes up for grabs. They're waterproof and slightly insulating, with plenty of stretch which makes them easier to fit. The fluorescent colourway is great for commuting. In the UK, Gore Wear C3 overshoes are at a big discount, and have similar features, with an adjustable velcro strap to ensure a tight fit.
A cyclist for over 10 years, Cat started on the road and track, and now loves riding the trails and racing cyclocross. A freelance writer with many years experience, when not writing she likes to spend her time in the mountains, preferably with a bike or snowboard.
