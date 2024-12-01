Premium products at mid-range prices: up to 60% off fancy cycling accessories this Cyber Monday brings them into the realms of affordability

It's no secret that cycling, as a sport, has become progressively more expensive over the past few years. Vast improvements in carbon fibre technology, the Covid-19 pandemic and better design are just some reasons why the prices of bikes and components have been hiked. It leaves many of us reminiscing about the past.

This weekend though, it's a return to the 'good old days' - at least, of sorts. There are Cyber Monday deals on everything from wearables, to smart trainers, to full-built road bikes.

Here, I have hand-selected some of the best deals that make top-tier products available at mid-range prices.

Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plugs $54.99 now $21.94 at Jenson US Save 60% Muc-Off has made its name in the bike cleaning and tools business by producing good quality, but rarely cheap kit. With this 60% off deal though, this tubeless kit is well worth a look.

Giro Cinder MIPS $160 now $111.94 at Jenson USA save 30% The Giro Cinder MIPS helmet is a classic road lid that has stood the test of time. Fantastic build quality, good ventilation and brilliant comfort make this helmet well worth considering, even before the 30% discount.

Silca Seat Capsule Premio Saddle Bag $50.00 now $37.50 at Jenson USA save 25% When it comes to tools and accessories, Silca makes some of the most lusted-after kit out there. This saddle bag is no different. This sleek-shaped tool stowaway, complete with Boa dial closure, makes the perfect gift this festive season.

Kask Valegro $299.99 now $224.25 at Jenson USA save 25% The Kask Valegro is one of the lightest road helmets on the market, weighing just 180g for a size small. This helmet played a part in multiple Ineos Grand Tour victories, thanks to its low weight and great ventilation.

Silca Pista Floor Pump 149.99 now $111.25 at Jenson USA save 25% Cheap track pumps are one of those things I always end up buying too many of - normally due to premature failure. This high-quality pump from Silca, made with a steel barrel and ash wood handle, should be far more durable than any second-rate competition, making it a good investment in the long run.