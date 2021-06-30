The best 4th of July cycling deals

Save big on apparel, accessories, tools with these 4th of July cycling deals!

4th of July Cycling Deals
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

By

While you're gearing up for a holiday weekend filled with fireworks and cookouts now is also a great time to upgrade your bike and cycling wardrobe with new components and a fresh cycling kit. 

We've rounded up some of the best 4th of July cycling deals from the top online retailers.

With each product is a ‘View deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Online retailers with 4th of July Cycling Deals

Competitive Cyclist: Save 20% or more this holiday weekend

evo.com: Save 20% off one full-priced item (some exclusions apply)

Jenson USA: Discounts on bikes, components, clothing, tools and more

Performance Bike: Save 20% off all Castelli cycling clothing and 25% off all SIDI shoes

The best 4th of July deals for cyclists

Giro Empire ACC Men's Road Shoes

The Giro Empire shoes were developed specifically for Taylor Phinney to race at the Giro D'Italia and Olympic Games. The EC90 ACC outsole is stiff and generates maximum power per pedal stroke.

View Deal at Jenson USA: Was $275.00, now $114.99

Castelli Men's Aero Race 6.0 Full-Zip Jersey

The Aero Race 6.0 Full-Zip Jersey, is the culmination of everything Castelli has learned about material and design and is distilled into its fastest jersey to date.

View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $159.95, now $127.96

Sportful Men's Total Comfort Bib Shorts

The Sportful Total Comfort Men's Bib Shorts have a big name to live up to, and they don't disappoint. With a variable density chamois that provides ample cushion, you're unlikely to find yourself in discomfort, even on the longest rides.

View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $199.95, now $159.96

Castelli Women's Anima 3 Jersey

This classic jersey pairs a big dose of style with breathable fabrics that put moisture transfer as a top priority so you can saddle up with finesse at your weekend coffee ride or Thursday evening crit.

View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $89.95, now $71.96

Castelli Women's Premio Black Bibshort

Castelli's Premio Black Bibshort is designed for comfort over long distances, support, and durability. A perforated back bib panel provides breathability with straps that don't bind at the shoulders, and integrated gripper elastic at the leg holds everything in place. 

View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was 259.95, now $207.96

HED Jet 6 Plus Black Wheels

These deep-dish wheels will have you setting PRs on your favourite rides.  These 60mm deep wheels are fast, predictable in crosswinds and feature a specially machined and anodized alloy surface that HED calls Turbine Braking Technology. This surface nets claimed reductions in stopping distance of 25% in dry conditions and 70% in wet conditions.

View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $2080.00, now $1,399.99


Foundation P-Handle Hex Wrench Tool Set

The shop grade Foundation P-Handle Hex Wrench Tool Set includes 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8/10mm wrenches with a ball driver tip on the long arm for hard-to-reach bolt heads and a straight tip on the short arm for high torque applications. 

View deal at Jenson USA: Was $45.00, now $29.99

Foundation Standard Bike Tool Kit

From pedal wrenches to repair stands, Foundation Bike Tools offers a collection of quality tools that are essential to keeping your bike in top shape and ready for adventure. Foundation Bike Tools is here to give you an extra set of hands for basic fixes, maintenance, repairs, and installations. 

View deal at Jenson USA: Was $159.99, now $127.99

Continental Gatorskin Folding Tyre

The ultimate combination of fast, lightweight performance and the latest puncture-resistance technology. The Continental Gatorskin Folding Tyre features a dynamic tread for exceptional grip in both wet and dry conditions and DuraSkin sidewall reinforcement for protection against cuts and abrasion. 

View deal at Jenson USA: Was $59.95, now $35.97

Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Tyre

When the conditions aren't perfect, you need a tire that can take on those conditions with ease. The Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Tire is an all-rounder tire that is great in any condition. It is built with a 150 TPI Nylon casing so it can take you many miles and has the Graphene 2.0 compound that provides increased grip in wet conditions. 

View deal at Jenson USA: Was 59.99, now 44.99


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.