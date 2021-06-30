While you're gearing up for a holiday weekend filled with fireworks and cookouts now is also a great time to upgrade your bike and cycling wardrobe with new components and a fresh cycling kit.

We've rounded up some of the best 4th of July cycling deals from the top online retailers.

With each product is a ‘View deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Online retailers with 4th of July Cycling Deals

Competitive Cyclist: Save 20% or more this holiday weekend

evo.com: Save 20% off one full-priced item (some exclusions apply)

Jenson USA: Discounts on bikes, components, clothing, tools and more

Performance Bike: Save 20% off all Castelli cycling clothing and 25% off all SIDI shoes

The best 4th of July deals for cyclists

Giro Empire ACC Men's Road Shoes The Giro Empire shoes were developed specifically for Taylor Phinney to race at the Giro D'Italia and Olympic Games. The EC90 ACC outsole is stiff and generates maximum power per pedal stroke. View Deal at Jenson USA: Was $275.00, now $114.99

Castelli Men's Aero Race 6.0 Full-Zip Jersey The Aero Race 6.0 Full-Zip Jersey, is the culmination of everything Castelli has learned about material and design and is distilled into its fastest jersey to date. View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $159.95, now $127.96

Sportful Men's Total Comfort Bib Shorts The Sportful Total Comfort Men's Bib Shorts have a big name to live up to, and they don't disappoint. With a variable density chamois that provides ample cushion, you're unlikely to find yourself in discomfort, even on the longest rides. View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $199.95, now $159.96

Castelli Women's Anima 3 Jersey This classic jersey pairs a big dose of style with breathable fabrics that put moisture transfer as a top priority so you can saddle up with finesse at your weekend coffee ride or Thursday evening crit. View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $89.95, now $71.96

Castelli Women's Premio Black Bibshort Castelli's Premio Black Bibshort is designed for comfort over long distances, support, and durability. A perforated back bib panel provides breathability with straps that don't bind at the shoulders, and integrated gripper elastic at the leg holds everything in place. View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was 259.95, now $207.96

HED Jet 6 Plus Black Wheels These deep-dish wheels will have you setting PRs on your favourite rides. These 60mm deep wheels are fast, predictable in crosswinds and feature a specially machined and anodized alloy surface that HED calls Turbine Braking Technology. This surface nets claimed reductions in stopping distance of 25% in dry conditions and 70% in wet conditions. View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $2080.00, now $1,399.99



Foundation P-Handle Hex Wrench Tool Set The shop grade Foundation P-Handle Hex Wrench Tool Set includes 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8/10mm wrenches with a ball driver tip on the long arm for hard-to-reach bolt heads and a straight tip on the short arm for high torque applications. View deal at Jenson USA: Was $45.00, now $29.99

Foundation Standard Bike Tool Kit From pedal wrenches to repair stands, Foundation Bike Tools offers a collection of quality tools that are essential to keeping your bike in top shape and ready for adventure. Foundation Bike Tools is here to give you an extra set of hands for basic fixes, maintenance, repairs, and installations. View deal at Jenson USA: Was $159.99, now $127.99

Continental Gatorskin Folding Tyre The ultimate combination of fast, lightweight performance and the latest puncture-resistance technology. The Continental Gatorskin Folding Tyre features a dynamic tread for exceptional grip in both wet and dry conditions and DuraSkin sidewall reinforcement for protection against cuts and abrasion. View deal at Jenson USA: Was $59.95, now $35.97