The best 4th of July cycling deals
Save big on apparel, accessories, tools with these 4th of July cycling deals!
While you're gearing up for a holiday weekend filled with fireworks and cookouts now is also a great time to upgrade your bike and cycling wardrobe with new components and a fresh cycling kit.
We've rounded up some of the best 4th of July cycling deals from the top online retailers.
With each product is a ‘View deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Online retailers with 4th of July Cycling Deals
Competitive Cyclist: Save 20% or more this holiday weekend
evo.com: Save 20% off one full-priced item (some exclusions apply)
Jenson USA: Discounts on bikes, components, clothing, tools and more
Performance Bike: Save 20% off all Castelli cycling clothing and 25% off all SIDI shoes
The best 4th of July deals for cyclists
Giro Empire ACC Men's Road Shoes
The Giro Empire shoes were developed specifically for Taylor Phinney to race at the Giro D'Italia and Olympic Games. The EC90 ACC outsole is stiff and generates maximum power per pedal stroke.
View Deal at Jenson USA: Was $275.00, now $114.99
Castelli Men's Aero Race 6.0 Full-Zip Jersey
The Aero Race 6.0 Full-Zip Jersey, is the culmination of everything Castelli has learned about material and design and is distilled into its fastest jersey to date.
View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $159.95, now $127.96
Sportful Men's Total Comfort Bib Shorts
The Sportful Total Comfort Men's Bib Shorts have a big name to live up to, and they don't disappoint. With a variable density chamois that provides ample cushion, you're unlikely to find yourself in discomfort, even on the longest rides.
View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $199.95, now $159.96
Castelli Women's Anima 3 Jersey
This classic jersey pairs a big dose of style with breathable fabrics that put moisture transfer as a top priority so you can saddle up with finesse at your weekend coffee ride or Thursday evening crit.
View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $89.95, now $71.96
Castelli Women's Premio Black Bibshort
Castelli's Premio Black Bibshort is designed for comfort over long distances, support, and durability. A perforated back bib panel provides breathability with straps that don't bind at the shoulders, and integrated gripper elastic at the leg holds everything in place.
View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was 259.95, now $207.96
HED Jet 6 Plus Black Wheels
These deep-dish wheels will have you setting PRs on your favourite rides. These 60mm deep wheels are fast, predictable in crosswinds and feature a specially machined and anodized alloy surface that HED calls Turbine Braking Technology. This surface nets claimed reductions in stopping distance of 25% in dry conditions and 70% in wet conditions.
View deal at Competitive Cyclist: Was $2080.00, now $1,399.99
Foundation P-Handle Hex Wrench Tool Set
The shop grade Foundation P-Handle Hex Wrench Tool Set includes 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8/10mm wrenches with a ball driver tip on the long arm for hard-to-reach bolt heads and a straight tip on the short arm for high torque applications.
View deal at Jenson USA: Was $45.00, now $29.99
Foundation Standard Bike Tool Kit
From pedal wrenches to repair stands, Foundation Bike Tools offers a collection of quality tools that are essential to keeping your bike in top shape and ready for adventure. Foundation Bike Tools is here to give you an extra set of hands for basic fixes, maintenance, repairs, and installations.
View deal at Jenson USA: Was $159.99, now $127.99
Continental Gatorskin Folding Tyre
The ultimate combination of fast, lightweight performance and the latest puncture-resistance technology. The Continental Gatorskin Folding Tyre features a dynamic tread for exceptional grip in both wet and dry conditions and DuraSkin sidewall reinforcement for protection against cuts and abrasion.
View deal at Jenson USA: Was $59.95, now $35.97
Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Tyre
When the conditions aren't perfect, you need a tire that can take on those conditions with ease. The Vittoria Rubino Pro G2.0 Tire is an all-rounder tire that is great in any condition. It is built with a 150 TPI Nylon casing so it can take you many miles and has the Graphene 2.0 compound that provides increased grip in wet conditions.
View deal at Jenson USA: Was 59.99, now 44.99
-
