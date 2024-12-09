Treat yourself this Christmas with a huge £2000 off, on electric gravel bikes from Pearson Cycles

The deal-hunting excitement of Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but plenty of fantastic festive cycling deals are still available. We have discovered two excellent deals with hefty discounts on Pearson On&Off electric gravel bikes.

It might be a bit of a stretch to think of these as a Christmas gift, but if you’re feeling especially generous or considering treating yourself to one of the best gravel bikes for a while. Then these deals on the Pearson On&Off electric gravel bikes are worth checking out.

If you're not looking for a new bike this Christmas but need the perfect Christmas gift for the cyclist in your life or want to treat yourself, our Christmas Gift Guide 2024 has many gift ideas and is worth a look.

Pearson On&Off Electric Gravel bike deals

Pearson On&Off GRX 820: Was £5,865, now £3,865 at Pearson Cycles Save £2,000 The GRX 820 On&Off is a lightweight electric gravel bike with a sleek and superior ride quality that offers durability without compromising on style. Powered by a Mahle X20 motor and 350Wh battery, it also includes a Range Extender that gives a range of 160km on one charge – which means it's ready to power you on bikepacking adventures or worry-free commuting.

Pearson On&Off GRX 610: Was £4,965, now £3,465 at Pearson Cycles Save £1,500 The GRX 610 On&Off features all the same electric bike benefits as its 820 sibling – including the same carbon frame and Mahle X20 motor and battery. It drops down to the still capable Shimano GRX 610 groupset and has alloy wheels, but still at this price is a superbly versatile electric gravel bike.

The big news on these gravel bikes is the discount. There's £2,000 off the GRX 820 model and £1,500 off the GRX 610 – which means you're getting a superbly specced gravel bike at a very generously discounted cost.

Dive deeper and the On&Off becomes even more appealing and is built around a high-performance motor and a robust lightweight carbon frame. The complete bike weighs in at a respectable 13kg on the GRX 820 and 13.3kg on the 610 model. Rival brand models like Cairn Cycles E-Adventure weigh in at 14.3kg or the Canyon Grizl: ON at 15.5kg.

Keeping the weight down is the Mahle X20 motor placed inside the rear hub of the On&Off. It puts out a powerful 55Nm of torque, powered by a 350Wh battery hidden in the downtube. This can be increased using the 250Wh Range Extender which comes as standard and gives a claimed range of 160km on a single charge.

The impressive spec includes Shimano's reliable gravel GRX groupsets – either the 1x GRX 820 or 1x GRX 610 both with 12spd gearing. The On&Off rolls on either carbon or alloy wheels depending on the model and wrapped in Pirelli Cinturato Gravel tyres.

The Pearson On&Off electric gravel bike is designed to perform on tarmac as well as off-road gravel (Image credit: Pearson Cycles)

Why buy an electric gravel bike?

An electric gravel bike is an excellent choice for those looking to embrace cycling and gravel riding, giving you a welcome boost on climbs, allowing you to explore further afield or just as a fantastic commuter bike.

Gravel is the fastest-growing genre in cycling, and any gravel bike is ideal as a winter riding steed designed for both paved roads and hitting the trails. They are superbly versatile helping you maintain your fitness throughout the colder months, burning off some of those holiday calories, and establishing your fitness goals for the New Year.