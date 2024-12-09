Treat yourself this Christmas with a huge £2000 off, on electric gravel bikes from Pearson Cycles

The On&Off from Pearson Cycles feature Shimano GRX groupsets, a carbon frame and a lightweight Mahle X20 motor

The deal-hunting excitement of Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but plenty of fantastic festive cycling deals are still available. We have discovered two excellent deals with hefty discounts on Pearson On&Off electric gravel bikes.

It might be a bit of a stretch to think of these as a Christmas gift, but if you’re feeling especially generous or considering treating yourself to one of the best gravel bikes for a while. Then these deals on the Pearson On&Off electric gravel bikes are worth checking out.

Pearson On&Off GRX 820: Was £5,865, now £3,865 at Pearson Cycles

Pearson On&Off GRX 820: Was £5,865, now £3,865 at Pearson Cycles

Save £2,000 The GRX 820 On&Off is a lightweight electric gravel bike with a sleek and superior ride quality that offers durability without compromising on style. Powered by a Mahle X20 motor and 350Wh battery, it also includes a Range Extender that gives a range of 160km on one charge – which means it's ready to power you on bikepacking adventures or worry-free commuting.

Pearson On&Off GRX 610: Was £4,965, now £3,465 at Pearson Cycles

Pearson On&Off GRX 610: Was £4,965, now £3,465 at Pearson Cycles

Save £1,500 The GRX 610 On&Off features all the same electric bike benefits as its 820 sibling – including the same carbon frame and Mahle X20 motor and battery. It drops down to the still capable Shimano GRX 610 groupset and has alloy wheels, but still at this price is a superbly versatile electric gravel bike.

