Editor's Choice 2021
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan published
Our Cycling Weekly tech team tirelessly tests bikes, components, clothing and accessories year round. Every product is awarded a score out of five.
Our Editor's Choice Awards showcase the best of the best, with places reserved only for equiptment that scored 4.5 or 5/5 this year.
Specialized S-Works Crux review
Is it really a high performance gravel bike, or just a re-badged cyclocross one?
Kinesis Lyfe Equipped Electric Hybrid Bike review
A fully loaded commuter bike, the Lyfe Equipped comes highly recommended
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
Wahoo Kickr V5 review
A great option for Zwift racing and general training
By Stefan Abram • Published
Ribble Endurance SL R disc review
British bike brand Ribble continues to go from strength to strength, but how does its Endurance SL R model stack up against its competitors?
By Alex Ballinger • Published
Pirelli Cinturato Velo TLR review
Highly puncture resistance but still reasonably fast rolling, could these be the perfect training tyre?
By Stefan Abram • Published
Liv Langma Advanced Pro Disc 1 review
A full house for the Langma: 5/5
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
Merida Scultura Team review
An aerodynamic makeover has breathed fresh life into Merida's climbing platform
By Stefan Abram • Published
Invani men's slim fit reversible short sleeve jersey review
The reversibility kings are back again with a brilliant summer jersey that keeps you looking fashionable whatever the temperature
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
Boardman HYB 8.8 hybrid bike
The HYB 8.8 from Boardman boasts hydraulic brakes and a high spec frame, but we'd like to see wider tyres as standard
By Maria David • Published
Vitus Substance CRS-2 eTap AXS Rival gravel bike review
An incredible value gravel bike for long distance adventures
By Stefan Abram • Published