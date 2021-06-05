'My first sportive didn't go to plan': Peter White's CW5000 May blog
'I also managed to knock 19 seconds off a personal best on a Strava segment'
Well, that was an eventful month.
I rode my first ever sportive recently, I don’t think these events were around in the 1980’s when I was last cycling and I’d never heard of them until this year.
It was the Beachy Head CC Spring Classic which had two routes: a 102km epic route which I'd entered and a Challenge route at 66km.
Last week I thought I'd better study the route and, to my surprise, it consisted of three cat 4 climbs, one over two miles in length, along with plenty of other climbs.
I took a look at last year’s times and decided I wanted to get round in three hours 45 minutes and hopefully be in the top 10 for my category (50-59) and maybe in the top 20 overall.
>>> Donate to Peter White fundraising and help him raise £2,000 for Alzheimers Research UK
I was on the front line of the first group of riders that set off and only had three riders overtake me when suddenly I crossed the finish line. I'd managed to take the wrong turning on the road where the route splits for the Epic and Challenge distances. Damn it!
The organisers looked a bit confused when they could see the first rider back wasn’t very happy. When I told them what had happened they offered me a lift back to the split in the road where I took the wrong turn but said the time wouldn’t count as it was automatically recorded on from chip on my rider number when I'd crossed the line.
I thought 'why not'. All was going well but I didn’t have quite the same drive as I was so annoyed with myself with what had happened. After some miles and a two-mile never-ending climb behind I realised I’d not seen any signs for a while.
Eventually, I pulled over only to discover I was way off course. My Garmin Edge hadn't notified me of any turns and I was basically lost. I had to put the finish point into my Waze app and stop every few miles to check the route on my phone. By the time I had reached the finish I had clocked up a total of 80 miles with a combined average speed of 17.89 mph.
Once the official times were up on the website I had the fastest time for my category and 2nd overall on the Challenge Route but if I had taken the correct turn for the Epic Route doing and average speed of 17.89 I could have been 4th overall and first in my category for the epic ride. So considering what had happened I’m pretty pleased with the result and who knows how it could have turned out.
>>> Sign up to the CW5000 and get inspired to ride
Hats off to the guys at Beachy Head CC for a well-organised event, but maybe some larger turn signs next year!
Overall my mileage is down by around 150 miles this month. I have a family with two boys at school, 18-year-old twins and run my own carpentry business, so have limited time to get out on my bike. But I had some success with the May challenges and managed to knock 19 seconds off a personal best on a Strava segment.
I was ranked 24th out of 10,775 overall and second fastest this year. I'll be trying that one again as I used to love a long climb as a youth. I have vivid memories of Robert Millar in his Polkadot jersey riding the Tour De France in the 80s. It was riders like him, along with my Dad, that inspired me to get into bike racing in the first place.
-
-
Remco Evenepoel returns to racing in Belgium alongside Mark Cavendish
After abandoning his debut Grand Tour at the Giro last month, Evenepoel returns to racing ahead of his main goal, the Olympics, this summer
By Jonny Long •
-
David Millar and Garmin reunite as CHPT3 clothing brand relaunches
British Former pro Millar is rebooting his cycling kit brand with a new focus and new investor
By Alex Ballinger •
-
CW5000 February challenges
Two more challenges to help get you on your bike in February. Remember, by the end of this month, it'll basically be spring, so keep riding and stay safe.
By Simon Richardson •
-
CW5000 jerseys - No longer available
Order yours before February 15
By Simon Richardson •
-
Best routes from the CW5000 riders - Lanarkshire calling
We follow Dan Grime's 77.7m route north east out of Glasgow
By Simon Richardson •
-
How the CW5000 inspired riders through 2020
The challenge that kept you riding through a pandemic
By Simon Richardson •
-
CW5000: Third member of CW team hits 5,000
It's not just the editorial team at Cycling Weekly who love riding their bikes. The sales team are also out on their bikes, clocking up the miles. Earlier this month, Ben Day's total ticked over the 5,000 miles, and this after he lost his main focus for the year back in March.
By Simon Richardson •
-
CW5000: Michelle Arthurs-Brennan first staffer to reach the milestone
Staff progress update on the CW5000
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan •
-
CW5000 July Challenges
By Simon Richardson •
-
Rayner rider Stuart Balfour on his riding and return to Scotland
Rayner Foundation rider Stuart Balfour was living in France and preparing for the 2020 season when the country locked down. Having stayed there for a month, he then decided to return home to Scotland where his training continues.
By Simon Richardson •