12 ways to make your first child seat or trailer rides with a toddler a success

Parenting, especially the first time round, can be a daunting place. Everything is so new and different, you’re bombarded with advice – and more often than not having to try and digest it all while severely sleep deprived.

Understandably, for those where cycling is an integral element of their lives, the big question is: When can I cycle safely with my child, usually followed by, ‘how’?

If you’re early in your parenting journey and looking to make first riders a success, then here are some pointers to consider that should help make that first ride together a success. These tips are all tried, tested, and successfully powered my son and I to our first ever overnight bikepacking trip, last summer.

Don't rush it

You’ll know as a parent when the right time is to take your child out on the bike. Sounds unhelpful, I know but only you can weigh up the complex scenarios of your comfort with the situation, stage of your child’s physical development, weather and of course local cycling environment. Trust yourself.

Once you’ve solved that complex equation, then it will be the right time.

It’s not something to rush, as you want your first time out to be enjoyable (or at least not traumatic) for both of you. This is an activity of a lifetime you’re sharing, and as Guinness drinkers of the 90s will know, good things come to those who wait.

Select your transportation method

The Shotgun top tube seat is a popular choice for older children (Image credit: Rachel Sokal)

Still waiting can take a long time, and one thing time is useful is doing a bit of homework. Your life circumstances like storage, finances and where you live will likely steer you down one of the following avenues for porting your baby or toddler about: child seat (front, rear, or top tube), trailer or cargo bike.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manufacturers will always understandably err on the side of caution in their guidance – but generally you’ll find cargo bikes where you can fit a car child seat allow you to start the earliest (from six months in some cases or earlier depending on the seat you use), followed by trailers (from 8-9 months) and then child bike seats (usually over 12 months). You also need to consider these age thresholds alongside your approach to bike helmet wearing, most helmets are recommended only for children over 12 months, due to their developing neck structure.

Cargo bikes and trailers are likely to be the most comfortable options for your child, with the latter offering respite from the wind, rain and sun from the get go, while additional options are likely needed for your cargo bike. The child seat will be a bit more exposed for its occupant, and the option of having toys and blankets is limited by practicality.

Consider also where you’re riding – is it smooth asphalt or chunky gravel? If it’s the latter you’ll want to make sure your child has good neck strength, and that at least until they’re older you keep to the tame trails where the bumps and drops are a minimum.

Try before you buy

Of course once you’ve settled on your chosen means of carting your kid about, it can often be a big investment, which can be off-putting in its own right.

If you’re fortunate enough to have friends ploughing the child carriage furrow before you, then see if you can borrow their kit for a while. Failing that there are a number of companies out there that can loan bike seats and trailers which they’ll send to your home.

Read the instructions!

Check out how the straps work before you set off for a ride (Image credit: Future)

Children don’t come with an instruction manual, but child seats and trailers do. The worst case scenario is that you’re set up, ready to roll, before realising you have no idea how to adjust the array of straps and the child is getting bored. Read the instructions beforehand and practice the set up before putting the baby or toddler in; practice with a to-scale teddy bear first if you can! Of course safety is key, but comfort comes a pretty close second.

Practice in a safe space

Whatever way you choose, you’re going to find it initially a little different taking a small person for a ride. Whether it’s the peculiarities of the cargo bike, drag of the trailer and its turning circle or the surprisingly top heavy nature of the child seat, each mode will take a little getting used to and best done in a quiet place away from busy roads.

Once you’ve nailed that ride, keep it short (no more than 15 mins) paying attention to verbal cues all the time. And, if the ride ends with a treat, well consider that an introduction to the well known the perks of the mid-ride coffee and cake stop!

Build up to longer journeys

Build up tolerance for longer rides, and add in regular stops (Image credit: Future/Matt Ischt-Barnard)

Not a surprise here, but once you’ve mastered the short ride, build up the little person’s tolerance to longer time out on the road, and work out what you need to keep them happy. It’s trial and error – but it’s not likely to be too different to when going out normally – like snacks, drink, nappy bag and some sort of entertainment.

The only other things you might like to consider are how to keep them comfortable dependent on the weather. Warm (but not too hot!) hot water bottles under the seat in trailers or given to wrap little arms around in the colder months can be a godsend.

...but always have a plan B

It's a common scenario: you set off, everyone is all smiles and giggles, and then all of a sudden, things take a turn for the worse. Unless it’s something easily resolved, for example via a snack, don’t force the ride. Return home, and try something else.

Make sure your gearing is right!

This one is more for you the rider than your passenger. Unless you’ve gone electric, you’re going to find it heavier going with a small person.

If you’re not mechanically minded speak to your local bike shop about getting the lowest gearing for your bike, a wide spread cassette and smaller chainring will serve you well. You might be sacrificing the big gears for the downhill, but your knees will thank you, and the good news is however your bike is geared, it’s all likely to be good resistance training!

Don’t forget your repair kit

I’ll never forget when I heard my lad voicing his complaint from the trailer on what had otherwise been a great morning out.

The reason was clear – his trailer wheel had punctured and the judders and angle were terrible for the poor chap.

Sourcing inners for trailers might be difficult, but with a puncture repair kit, book for the lad while I embraced my inner Bicycle Repair Man, I was soon back on the road with minimal fuss.

Moral here is unless you’ve a “family taxi” on permanent standby, make sure to have the means to repair common road side ailments and something to keep your child entertained safely while you do so.

Try and avoid taking favourite toys…

Swap favourite toys for attachable toys (Image credit: Future)

These will be dropped to the dismay or ejected with joy by your passenger. Catch the act in time, and you’ll soon tire of the bike gymnastics required to stretch down and pick it up while holding the bike securely; don’t realise and you’ll end up having to search very slowly the stretch you’ve just passed while trying to soothe the worried one.

Dealing with the potential loss (both yours and theirs) will be much easier if the emotional attachment is not there in the first place.

Pack those snacks (and water!)

Never leave for a ride without snacks (Image credit: Sam Jones)

Have them easily to hand. Sort of goes without saying, but you’ll find top tube and stem bags handy for storing those essentials, as well as other small toys.

Above all make it fun for them!

I knew the rides with my son had become a success when I stopped mid-ride to take a quick photo – immediately my boy piped up, saying “Sit down Babbo!” Effectively his way of telling me to stop faffing, and start pedalling.

We reached that point, as he’d started associating these rides with fun. These rides were for him, more than me, which meant stopping off at the playgrounds that took his fancy, zooming downhill, singing out loud together, stopping to look at those ducks, pick some blackberries, or get an ice cream etc

With that mindset shift to making sure the ride was fun for him, inevitably I started to enjoy myself more. So what if you don’t manage big mileage together, climb the steepest hills or hit the high speeds – that’s not what is important. Getting out and enjoying cycling together will satisfy far far more, and build lasting memories for you both.