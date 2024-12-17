A bin bag can make anything waterproof: 11 lessons I learned riding 1300 kilometres on a single gear

You don’t need the latest and the greatest to enjoy an adventure, as Pete van der Woude’s trip proves

Images from Pete van der Woude&#039;s LEJOG ride
Left: My fixie resting against one of the many locks climbing up the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, Top: The Forth Road Bridge, a 2.5 km engineering wonder spanning the River Forth, Bottom: The Packhorse Bridge, in Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands
(Image credit: Pete van der Woude)
By
published
in Features

In autumn this year, I rode 1300 kilometers from the UK’s most southern tip - Penzance - to the northern city of Inverness in Scotland, on a fixed gear bike.

For the uninitiated, a fixed-gear bike (or fixie) uses a single chainring and single sprocket to provide a single gear. The sprocket has no ratchet system, so the pedals always turn with the wheels and there’s no such thing as coasting, or freewheeling. These are the bikes you’ll usually see used at track cycling events, but they’re also great for commuting and long-distance rides - as long as you get the gear right - because they need very little maintenance.

