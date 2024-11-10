Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder are more common than you think - here's how to battle the blues

It’s no secret that the winter months can switch one’s mood to a doom and gloom setting – here’s how to lighten the load

cyclist rides in winter weather
(Image credit: Future)
Rob Kemp
By
published
in News

Winter can trigger a noticeable dip in mood for many of us – as the combination of shorter days, less sunlight, and colder weather knocks our motivation levels, sabotages our attempts to ride outdoors and can even lead to more severe mood changes for some.

In its more extreme manifestation, we can be affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression that’s linked to the seasonal change, which can be much more debilitating than just a case of winter blues.

