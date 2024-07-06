'I’ll be tackling the 980-mile Ride Across Britain route for the tenth time when I’m 73': Meet the rider who says every RAB will be his last

Trevor Marshall, age 72, from Conwy in north Wales has ridden the epic Babble Ride Across Britain, Land’s End to John O Groats event nine times already and is going for a record breaking tenth later this year. He will be riding the day of his 73rd birthday, “I think I must have something mis-wired in my brain!” Trevor says of his cycling adventures. 

Land’s End to John O'Groats or vice versa is the UK’s most popular long-distance routes, the shortest distance is 850miles but for a more pleasant cycling experience most routes are longer to follow quieter more scenic roads.  As well as the challenge of riding between the two furthest points in mainland Britain it is also an excellent way to discover more about the country by cycling through its varied landscapes. Tens of thousands of riders tackle LEJOG as it is known every year, self-sufficient touring cyclists, holiday companies, charity events or as part of Ride Across Britain, a fully-supported experience. Trevor says it is the experience of the RAB event that keeps him coming back, “the attention to detail is amazing, I can’t fault them. Nothing is too much for them. At the end of every ride there are massage therapists, hot showers, food. Everything you need.” 

