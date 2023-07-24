It’s ‘Nutrition Week’ on Cycling Weekly - here’s how to ensure you’re optimally fuelled to hit your riding goals
From the 24th-28th July here at Cycling Weekly, we’ll be doing our bit to provide you with tips on how to what you need nutrition-wise, and where to get it
If you want the best output from your legs, you need the best input in terms of your fuelling – but what, exactly, should that consist of?
We’ll begin with the essentials, such as how to get your fuelling right for rides of every length and what to drink when cycling,
Proper fuelling is vital. Get it right and you’ll be able to ride consistently over an extended period of time. Get it wrong, and you’ll ‘bonk’ - that feeling which every cyclist dreads… your tank is empty and your muscles feeling shot to pieces.
To help you avoid this primary pitfall, we’ll also bring to your attention 6 common fuelling mistakes and how to avoid them on your next big ride.
The prevalence of under-fuelling in both professional and amateur cycling has been revealed to be shockingly widespread. We’d recommend that you take a look at the symptoms of RED-S to ensure that you’re meeting your energy demands.
Sports-specific nutrition for cycling can become expensive - but it doesn’t have to be. Over here, we have a nutritionist’s' guide on how to slash your cycling nutrition costs without compromising on your health or cycling performance. For example, you can easily make your own energy bars in your kitchen at home with these recipes, or swap pricey protein powder for plain-old milk, which has been described as a “near-perfect” recovery food.
As well as more generalist guides to nutrition, we also have specific guides on how to tweak your cycling nutrition when you’re over 40, and, for women, we also cover how you can adjust your fuelling at each stage of the menstrual cycle.
Features
For more advice check out all the content we already have published below, and we'll be adding links to the other pieces when they go live this week...
- How much protein do cyclists need? Optimise your recovery with this guide
- What is ‘periodized nutrition’ and what are the benefits for cyclists looking to fine-tune their performance?
- How to lose weight through cycling without sacrificing strength
- How many calories does cycling really burn? And how important is counting them anyway?
- I lowered my body fat by 4.4% and increased my VO2 max after using a nutrition app for 7 weeks
- Six foods to avoid before a big bike ride
- Ask a cycling coach: ‘How much should I expect to eat on a 100-mile ride?’
- Feeling post-ride muscle pain? The key could be your nutrition - here’s how to make sure you’re fuelling right for recovery
- The benefits of carb loading and how to optimize your fuelling ahead of your next cycling event
- The best food for endurance cycling - here’s what to eat and drink before, during and after
Buying advice
I’ve been hooked on bikes ever since the age of 12 and my first lap of the Hillingdon Cycle Circuit in the bright yellow kit of the Hillingdon Slipstreamers. For a time, my cycling life centred around racing road and track.
But that’s since broadened to include multiday two-wheeled, one-sleeping-bag adventures over whatever terrain I happen to meet - with a two-week bikepacking trip from Budapest into the mountains of Slovakia being just the latest.
I still enjoy lining up on a start line, though, racing the British Gravel Championships and finding myself on the podium at the enduro-style gravel event, Gritfest in 2022.
Height: 177cm
Weight: 60–63kg
I lowered my body fat by 4.4% and increased my VO2 max after using a nutrition app for 7 weeks
Could a smartphone app be the key to hitting your nutritional needs and reaching your riding goals?
By Simon Fellows • Published
-
"Everything went perfect": Meeus defeats Philipsen to win stage 21 of the Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard finshes safely to confirm overall victory
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
-
Bonk-proof your fuelling: what’s really going on to cause you to ‘bonk’ and how to avoid it
Shaken by a personal experience of that dreaded running on-empty feeling, Anita Bean goes in search of fuelling experts to find out what ‘bonking’ really means and how to avoid it
By Anita Bean • Published
-
What you eat and drink before, during and after a big ride is the key to success - here’s the approach we recommend
What to eat before, during and after endurance rides to avoid ‘bonking’ and maximise your cycling fitness gains
By Andy Turner • Last updated
-
Are you getting enough protein as a cyclist? Here's how much you need and how to get it
Confused about how much protein you need, where to get it from and when to take it? We've got the answers for meat-eaters, vegans and vegetarians alike…
By Charlotte Broughton • Last updated
-
How to lose weight cycling
If you're looking to lose weight cycling, here is a quick guide to reduce that number on the scales to improve your riding
By Dr Eimear Dolan • Published
-
Do cyclists really need to carb-load before a big ride?
We take a look at what the benefits of carb-loading really are - and how to do it right
By David Bradford • Published
-
The best energy gels for cycling 2023: what to look for and seven favorites
There's no doubting the benefit of downing a quick energy gel at vital points of a ride or race. Here's our guide on what to look for, as well as a few of our favorites
By Paul Norman • Last updated
-
Calories burned cycling: everything you need to know
We all want to know how many calories we burn while cycling, but while it's easy to make an estimate, it's hard to get an accurate figure. We explore common questions around cycling and calorie burn
By Anna Marie Abram • Published