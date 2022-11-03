Strava now lets you instantly share your cycling activities on Snapchat

Strava has just unveiled its new ‘Strava Activity Lens’ for the Snapchat app, allowing users to post a Story – or take a Snap – that instantly shares the details of your recent cycling activities.

Once you’ve linked your Strava and Snapchat account together, each time you finish a bike ride – or other activity – stats and activity maps from your session will be generated ready for you to share on Snapchat.

This new Lens will make it easier for Strava users to share their activities with friends and family, and particularly with those who may not be on Strava, or use any of the best cycling apps, themselves.

Here’s how Strava’s New Activity Lens on Snapchat works

(Image credit: Snapchat)

Once you’ve chosen a workout, you can create a Snap (or Story) using Snapchat’s creative tools, which also include music and stickers.

A link back to your Strava workout will also be attached, so friends can visit the activity and see more details on the Strava app itself.

You can also share a slideshow from your camera roll by tapping ‘Memories’ to access photos from your workout. “Press and slide the capture button to the left to lock and record hands free, and narrate while you go through photos from your run, cycle, or hike,” Strava explains.

The Activity Lens is available worldwide to Strava users and Snapchatters on iOS and Android.

Sounds good and ready to get sharing? To push your activities from Strava to Snapchat, all you need to do is: open the Strava app, find your profile and from there just select the “Activities” tab and scroll to the activity you’d like to share.

Shareable activities must be visible to “Everyone” or “Followers only” on Strava, though, and include a visible map.

If you’re on the Snapchat app, you can find the Lens in Snapchat’s Lens Explorer or on Strava’s Public Profile. Your most recent workout will automatically appear, or you can toggle through different activities to share.

Try the new Strava Activity Lens here.

This news follows on from Strava’s recent video sharing support, which allows users to add multiple 30 second video clips to bring Strava activities to life directly on the cycling app.

And now with Snapchat’s Strava Activity Lens, workouts can be shared easily with those who aren’t Strava users themselves.

Are you getting the most out of Strava? Here are five more tools that can enhance your Strava experience