USA Cycling debuts Junior National Series, offering a unique pathway to elite racing

USA Cycling today announced the launch of its first Junior Gravel National Series, aimed at developing the next generation of elite cyclists.

Designed exclusively for riders aged 15-18, the five-race series offers young athletes the opportunity to gain valuable race experience and earn recognition at the biggest gravel events in the country, including Unbound Gravel, SBT GRVL and the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships.

“We are working closely with event organisers and industry partners to build a foundation for the future. This series is just the beginning of a broader initiative to expand opportunities for junior riders across multiple cycling disciplines. The USA Cycling Junior Gravel National Series represents a bold step forward in our efforts to expand youth participation in gravel, a discipline that offers a unique bridge between road and off-road cycling,” says Kyle Knott, USA Cycling’s Director of National Events, in a press release.

In its first year, the Junior Gravel National Series will consist of

- Valley of Tears Gravel on March 8 in Turkey, Texas

- Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental on April 11 in Monterey, California

- Life Time UNBOUND Gravel on May 31 in Emporia, Kansas

- SBT GRVL presented by Wahoo on June 29 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

- USA Cycling Gravel National Championships on September 20 in La Crescent, Minnesota

The series will feature four categories based on age and gender: 15-16 Men, 15-16 Women, 17-18 Men, and 17-18 Women. To be eligible for the series standings, riders must participate in at least three events, with their top three performances counting toward their overall score. Each event assigns scores based on race placement, and the rider with the lowest cumulative score from their top three finishes will be crowned the series champion in their respective category. In the case of a tie, results from the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships will determine the winner.

Top-ranked riders from the series will be invited to a USA Cycling Junior Talent Identification Camp in October 2025, which provides young athletes with a dedicated pathway into elite-level road racing and an Olympic discipline.

To assist with costs, series participants will have exclusive access to discounted event registration fees.

“SBT GRVL presented by Wahoo is honoured to be a stepping stone on the road for junior riders to develop their gravel racing skills within the US," says Amy Charity, co-founder and CEO of SBT GRVL. “We are proud to call America the birthplace of gravel, and excited to see USA Cycling and like-minded events working together to build a series that provides a clear path to compete and achieve recognition at a national level.”

Likewise, in Life Time, the organisers of events like Unbound Gravel and Sea Otter, expressed enthusiasm for the program.

"We’re excited to see the development of young riders and look forward to working not only with USA Cycling but with gravel events nationwide to inspire more youth and families to discover the joy of cycling,” states Kristi Mohn from Life Time Off Road Events.

For more information on the five events, registration details, and series specifics, visit the USA Cycling webpage.