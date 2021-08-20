Alejandro Valverde abandons Vuelta a España after nasty fall on stage seven

The Movistar rider fell in the final 45km

Alejandro Valverde
By

Alejandro Valverde suffered a nasty fall during stage seven of the Vuelta a España, subsequently abandoning the race.

The Spaniard had been on the offensive alongside Ineos' Richard Carapaz and as the riders hit a descent the Movistar man slid out, thankfully going through a gap in the barriers rather than hitting them at speed.

Valverde's fall occurred in the final 45km of the stage, which culminates atop a category one summit finish, as the red jersey group began to get whittled down, hitting a pothole and losing control of his bike as he fell down a verge.

The 41-year-old got back to his feet and was then subjected to extensive medical checks.

What a scare...fall for Alejandro Valverde while marching on the attack ahead of the favourites," Movistar tweeted. "The Murcian lost his bike to a pothole and fell down an embankment. He is very sore, especially his right shoulder.

Race radio then confirmed Valverde was back on his bike, being pushed on by team-mates, looking to be getting back towards the GC group but soon came to a stop again, emotional as he climbed off, abandoning his home Grand Tour.

"He's tried but it will not be possible," Movistar soon added. "After receiving the OK from the race doctor, and after covering a few kilometers with several of his team-mates, Valverde is forced to abandon."

Valverde was the second high-profile abandon on stage seven of the Spanish Grand Tour, as last year's third-place overall Hugh Carthy climbed off.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

