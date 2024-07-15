Are you the next Jay Vine or Neve Bradbury? Zwift Academy registration is now open with a pro contract on the line

The winners of the indoor riding series will race for the Canyon-SRAM and Alpecin-Deceuninck development teams in 2025

Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Do you have what it takes to go pro? Here's your chance to prove it.

The Zwift Academy, the indoor cycling platform's renowned talent identification programme, is now open for registration. The programme will run from August 5 through November 3rd, at which time the winner will receive a contract with either Canyon-SRAM's or Alpecin-Deceuninck's development team for 2025.

