Ashleigh Moolman Pasio to retire at end of 2022

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio is to retire at the end of 2022, it was revealed on Wednesday.

At SD-Worx's team launch Chantal van den Broek-Blaak also announced that she has re-signed with the team until 2024, reversing her previous decision to retire part way through this season.

Moolman Pasio, who has twice finished second at the Giro Rosa, said that it was a decision she was sure about.

Speaking at the launch, she said: "You have to be sure about it, if you start to doubt it it’s not a good feeling. It has been more difficult to find the time to retire. While I am the oldest rider on the team, I am still very young in cycling, I got into cycling much later in life.

"I feel quite young on the bike, and I’m still improving. It’s quite difficult to hang up the bike when you know there is time to impress."

It is the South African's third year with SD-Worx. She turned professional in 2010 with Lotto, and will be 37 in December.

"I’ve had such an incredible journey as a cyclist, and it’s time to look at next steps," Moolman Pasio said.

She said that she would be moving into business, and also hoping to explore eSports more.

Back in November, Moolman Pasio, who won the inaugural eSports world championships in 2020, launched ‘The Rocacorba Collective’, a membership-funded program which will offer users the chance to train and ride with the world's best.

She said that as a South African, she was very far away from her home country and wanted to give back to those getting into cycling.

On her final year, Moolman Pasio said: "I’m yet to win a WorldTour race, so that would be a great way to end my career. Have an amazing year with my team. To see the youngsters grow. It’s a part of cycling that motivates me a lot. I look forward to riding with my teammates and winning many races together."

Asked to give advice to the younger riders at the team, she said: "Keep having fun, that’s the most important thing. Cycling is such a tough sport, there are so many challenges that come across the way."

Meanwhile, Van den Broek-Blaak has reversed her decision to retire this year. The former world champion has signed a contract extension with the team until 2024.

"The future changed a little bit," she said. "I really enjoy riding my bike, I’m still on a good level, I’m still able to train hard."

Van den Broek-Blaak said that she plans to try and start a family during her career, rather than after.

"I have full support from the team, so if we are lucky, and everything falls in the right place, I can get pregnant, we can start a family, and then try to make a comeback and the team will support me. I don't want to plan my life like I did before."

Along with Van den Broek-Blaak, Demi Vollering and Niamh Fisher-Black have also signed three-year contract extensions with the team.