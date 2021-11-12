Ashleigh Moolman Pasio launches eSports team funded by membership model

ESports world champion Ashleigh Moolman Pasio has today launched ‘The Rocacorba Collective’, a membership funded program which will offer users the chance to train and ride with the world's best.

The ambitious project cites long term goals including a South African development programme, plus a professional road and gravel team.

The launch is accompanied by the chance to race on the Rocacorba Collective Professional Team alongside the world champ.

Moolman Pasio, who won the inaugural eSports world championships in 2020, says that with ‘less history and red tape’, women’s cycling has the potential to pioneer new ground within the wider sport, via the online medium.

Whilst there is sponsorship involved - The Rocacorba Collective is sponsored by Garmin, Tacx, Specialized and S2S - the key funding will come via a membership model.

Long term, the aim will be to grow the membership in order to “fully professionalise” the premier league riders and staff, create a community platform, and also add a rider development program in its founder’s home county of South Africa.

Physical community clubhouses, a professional road and gravel team are also in the pipeline.

The Collective will initially consist of a women’s premier race league team, women’s only rides, mixed social rides, weekly workouts, training plans, yoga and pilates, Q&As, webinars - and “exclusive product discounts.” Members will also be able to redeem discounts on cycling holidays and don virtual and physical team kit.

(Image credit: Rocacorba Collective’)

Whilst on the road, women have few race days, substantially lower price money and reduced air time, eSports is comparatively much closer to equality; if not already there, with both prize money and coverage equal across men’s and women’s races in 2020.

“Women ́s cycling has gained huge momentum through the covid pandemic with Zwift prioritizing equality and I believe this momentum has the potential to revolutionise cycling in general,” Moolman Pasio said.

“Women believe in the power of community and with less history and red tape – it allows us to pioneer new ground in the cycling world. My vision with the Rocacorba Collective is to connect the dots in the cycling world and in doing so transform the model to offset the sponsorship requirement of pro teams, grow female participation and build community all at the same time.”

She hopes that the Rocacorba Collective will create a “safe space for women to come together and ride at any level in cycling eSport.” Moolman-Pasio added: “at Rocacorba Collective - women are our purpose, community is our power and collaboration is our strength.”

Anyone can sign up to join the Rocacorba Collective by visiting the webpage, membership costs between £14 and £23.50 (+VAT).

The Rocacorba Collective Professional Team will be running a competition, to allow female riders the chance to compete with the team during the 2022 season on Zwift. There’s more information about the process, eligibility requirements and how to enter here.