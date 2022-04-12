Astana Qazaqstan rider has no memory of Amstel Gold Race crash after being unconscious for 20 minutes

Astana Qazaqstan rider Samuele Battistella says he has no memory of the crash at Amstel Gold Race that left him unconscious for 20 minutes, with footage showing the Italian lying on the ground not moving immediately following the incident.

While navigating a roundabout some 150km into the race, Battistella struck a piece of road furniture, causing him to forcefully smack his head on the floor. Other riders were also caught up, but they seemed fine to remount their bikes and continue the race.

Medical staff immediately took the Italian to the hospital, where he was treated and released on Sunday.

Battistella's Astana team confirmed his injuries on Twitter, which included face wounds and one broken tooth. He required four eyebrow stitches and three upper lip stitches, and fortunately escaped any serious injuries.

⚠️medical updateI’ve lost the memory on what happened yesterday at Amstel gold race, I crashed so hard on the ground that I wasn’t conscious for 20 mins or more.. luckily the medical staff at the hospital said is all “ok” I just need recovery and stay under control. pic.twitter.com/XmFqqdGn6IApril 11, 2022 See more

Astana tweeted: "In a bad crash during the race (after some 150 km) got some wounds on his face and broke one tooth, 4 stitches on eyebrow and 3 stitches on upper lip have been applied. We wish Samuele to get well soon."

In an update to fans, Battistella described his experience of the crash and future steps.

He tweeted: "I’ve lost the memory on what happened yesterday at Amstel Gold Race, I crashed so hard on the ground that I wasn’t conscious for 20 mins or more... luckily the medical staff at the hospital said all is 'OK', I just need recovery and to stay under control."

Battistella is a former U23 UCI world road race champion, having won the 2019 iteration of the event in Harrogate. He took his first senior professional victory at the Veneto Classic in his home country in October 2021, and he entered the 2022 season full of confidence.

However, after finishing second on stage two of the Volta ao Algarve, Battistella's season curtailed somewhat. He abandoned Paris-Nice on stage three after suffering from bronchitis, with Amstel Gold Race his first appearance since then. He now faces a period of rest and recovery before racing competitively again.