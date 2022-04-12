Astana Qazaqstan rider has no memory of Amstel Gold Race crash after being unconscious for 20 minutes

Former U23 world champion Samuele Battistella crashed around the 150km mark at Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, but didn't suffer any serious injuries

Samuele Battistella
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Astana Qazaqstan rider Samuele Battistella says he has no memory of the crash at Amstel Gold Race that left him unconscious for 20 minutes, with footage showing the Italian lying on the ground not moving immediately following the incident.

While navigating a roundabout some 150km into the race, Battistella struck a piece of road furniture, causing him to forcefully smack his head on the floor. Other riders were also caught up, but they seemed fine to remount their bikes and continue the race.

Medical staff immediately took the Italian to the hospital, where he was treated and released on Sunday. 

Battistella's Astana team confirmed his injuries on Twitter, which included face wounds and one broken tooth. He required four eyebrow stitches and three upper lip stitches, and fortunately escaped any serious injuries. 

See more

Astana tweeted: "In a bad crash during the race (after some 150 km) got some wounds on his face and broke one tooth, 4 stitches on eyebrow and 3 stitches on upper lip have been applied. We wish Samuele to get well soon."

In an update to fans, Battistella described his experience of the crash and future steps. 

He tweeted: "I’ve lost the memory on what happened yesterday at Amstel Gold Race, I crashed so hard on the ground that I wasn’t conscious for 20 mins or more... luckily the medical staff at the hospital said all is 'OK', I just need recovery and to stay under control."

Battistella is a former U23 UCI world road race champion, having won the 2019 iteration of the event in Harrogate. He took his first senior professional victory at the Veneto Classic in his home country in October 2021, and he entered the 2022 season full of confidence.

However, after finishing second on stage two of the Volta ao Algarve, Battistella's season curtailed somewhat. He abandoned Paris-Nice on stage three after suffering from bronchitis, with Amstel Gold Race his first appearance since then. He now faces a period of rest and recovery before racing competitively again. 

See more

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs

Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly. 


I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company. 


Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications. 

Latest

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.