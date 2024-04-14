British Cycling coach reveals the one item you should never leave at home when travelling without a bike

Taking a pair of trainers with you on trips without the bike can even make you a better cyclist

Peter Gascoigne stands smiling in the gym
(Image credit: Peter Gascoigne)
Jump to category:
Hannah Bussey
By Hannah Bussey
published

Most of us have busy lives, packing in cycling alongside work, family commitments and more - making 'quick wins' extremely inviting. But, do they work? In our weekly series we speak to cyclists of all kinds, to find out what one change they've made that's helped to make them a better bike rider - and ask - will it work for you? 

Pete Gascoigne is a GB Cycling Team Strength and Conditioning Coach, working directly with the elite track athletes to ensure they are in perfect condition ahead of World Cup races, World Championship's and - ultimately - Olympic Games'. He worked closely with the Women's Endurance Track Squad ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where they gained gold (Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny  in the Madison) and silver medals (Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight in the team pursuit)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1