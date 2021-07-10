Bauke Mollema finishes on top of hectic Tour de France 2021 stage 14 with strong solo victory
The Dutchman attacked the breakaway on a descent with 42km to go and held off the chasers to claim his second career stage win at the Tour
Bauke Mollema tamed a frantic day at the Tour de France 2021 to claim a strong solo victory on stage 14.
The Dutchman made it into the day's main breakaway, which formed inside the final 90km of the 183.7km day after a relentless fight by riders to escape the peloton, and attacked the 14-man leading group on a descent with 42km to go.
Mollema then powered away to grow his advantage to over 40 seconds before the final climb, and eventually crossed the summit of the category two Col de Saint Louis with over a minute on those in pursuit; a quartet of Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), and Sergio Higuita (EF-Nippo).
There was little they could do to close the cap to Mollema in the final 10km, with the advantage out at 1-20 as the lone leader powered on towards the line.
Mollema was able to take the time to celebrate his victory in Quillan, his second career stage win at the Tour and Trek-Segafredo's first since 2018.
Konrad was able to take second in the sprint from the next group with Higuita taking third.
Almost seven minutes behind, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) safely held onto his yellow jersey lead with no moves from the main peloton. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), thanks to his presence in the main breakaway, jumps to second overall after finishing just 1-28 down on Mollema.
More to follow...
Results
Tour de France 2021, stage 14: Carcassonne to Quillan (183.7km)
1. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, in 4-16-16
2. Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-04
3. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo, at same time
4. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 1-06
5. Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 1-10
6. Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech, at 1-25
7. Élie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic
8. Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
9. Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, all at same time
10. Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange, at 1-28
Others
11. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 1-28
18. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 6-53
General classification after stage 14
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 56-50-21
2. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 4-04
3. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo, at 5-18
4. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 5-32
5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5-33
6. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Ag2r-Citroën, at 5-58
7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 6-16
8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech, at 6-30
9. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, at 7-11
10. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 9-48
-
-
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio climbs to victory on Giro Donne stage nine summit finish
Race leader Anna van der Breggen retained her sport in the general classification after finishing third
By Owen Rogers •
-
Tour de France stage 14 LIVE: Carcassonne to Quillan
The Tour de France begins to make its way towards the Pyrenees with a tough 183.7km climbing route on stage 14
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Tour de France stage 14 LIVE: Carcassonne to Quillan
The Tour de France begins to make its way towards the Pyrenees with a tough 183.7km climbing route on stage 14
By Cycling Weekly •
-
'He was just some chav from the Isle of Man when I first met him': Geraint Thomas reflects on Mark Cavendish's history-making Tour de France return
The 2018 Tour de France winner says it's like turning back time seeing the Manxman winning at the Tour de France again
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour de France: Simon Yates escapes serious injury after stage 13 crash
The British rider came down heavily in a large crash and wasn't able to continue
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'I don’t think I can ever be compared to the great Eddy Merckx': Cavendish opens up about equalling Tour de France record
Standing above all stats and records is Cavendish's love and respect for the sport
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France: Who's out after stage 13 of the 2021 race?
More early exits for riders as the race heads south
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
‘You can clearly say Mark is the best sprinter there ever was,’ says Michael Mørkøv as Cavendish equals Tour de France record
Mørkøv guided his team-leader to his 34th Tour de France victory, as Cavendish matches Eddy Merckx’s records
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage 13 of the Tour de France 2021
Cavendish makes history as he moves closer to winning green again
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Mark Cavendish scorches to record win on stage 13 of Tour de France 2021
The British sprinter was once again untouchable in the final
By Alex Ballinger •