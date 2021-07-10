Bauke Mollema finishes on top of hectic Tour de France 2021 stage 14 with strong solo victory

Bauke Mollema tamed a frantic day at the Tour de France 2021 to claim a strong solo victory on stage 14.

The Dutchman made it into the day's main breakaway, which formed inside the final 90km of the 183.7km day after a relentless fight by riders to escape the peloton, and attacked the 14-man leading group on a descent with 42km to go.

Mollema then powered away to grow his advantage to over 40 seconds before the final climb, and eventually crossed the summit of the category two Col de Saint Louis with over a minute on those in pursuit; a quartet of Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), and Sergio Higuita (EF-Nippo).

There was little they could do to close the cap to Mollema in the final 10km, with the advantage out at 1-20 as the lone leader powered on towards the line.

Mollema was able to take the time to celebrate his victory in Quillan, his second career stage win at the Tour and Trek-Segafredo's first since 2018.

Konrad was able to take second in the sprint from the next group with Higuita taking third.

Almost seven minutes behind, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) safely held onto his yellow jersey lead with no moves from the main peloton. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), thanks to his presence in the main breakaway, jumps to second overall after finishing just 1-28 down on Mollema.

Results

Tour de France 2021, stage 14: Carcassonne to Quillan (183.7km)

1. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, in 4-16-16

2. Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-04

3. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education-Nippo, at same time

4. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 1-06

5. Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 1-10

6. Omar Fraile (Esp) Astana-Premier Tech, at 1-25

7. Élie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkéa-Samsic

8. Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM

9. Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, all at same time

10. Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange, at 1-28



Others



11. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 1-28



18. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 6-53

General classification after stage 14

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 56-50-21

2. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, at 4-04

3. Rigoberto Urán (Col) EF Education-Nippo, at 5-18

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 5-32

5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5-33

6. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Ag2r-Citroën, at 5-58

7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 6-16

8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech, at 6-30

9. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, at 7-11

10. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 9-48